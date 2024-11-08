CID probe launched after samosas, cakes meant for Himachal CM Sukhu served to his staff

A significant administrative blunder involving refreshments for Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has escalated into a political controversy, prompting a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe that has branded the incident as an "anti-government" act.

The incident occurred on October 21 during the Chief Minister's visit to the CID headquarters. According to the CID report, intended samosas and cakes were mistakenly served to Sukhu's security staff instead of the Chief Minister himself, raising questions about internal communication and protocol adherence.

An official note from a senior CID officer suggested that those involved acted according to their "own agenda," undermining government authority.

The incident sparked criticism from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accused the Congress-led state government of neglecting developmental priorities in favour of trivial matters, coining the phrase "Chief Minister's Samosa" to highlight their critique.

The confusion began when refreshment boxes were transported from Hotel Radisson Blue in Lakkar Bazaar for the Chief Minister's function. Protocol dictated that a police officer of IG rank coordinate the refreshments, leading to a series of communications that ultimately resulted in the food being mistakenly served to the security personnel.

An enquiry by a deputy SP revealed that while the police were tasked with fetching the refreshments, they were misinformed by tourism department staff who claimed the items were not meant for the Chief Minister. Only the sub-inspector who initiated the order was aware of the intended recipient.

Amidst rising political tensions, BJP spokesperson Randhir Sharma remarked, "The state government is not concerned about the development of the state and its only concern seems to be the 'Chief Minister's Samosa'. This incident highlights significant coordination issues within the government, especially concerning events involving a key figure like the Chief Minister."