'Citizens will be forced to play on offshore servers in China': Priyank Kharge as Online Gaming Bill, 2025 gets passed in Lok Sabha

Karnataka Minister for Electronics, IT/BT Priyank Kharge critiqued the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Kharge asked why the government is not stepping up if the online gaming industry is openly seeking regulation.

He also noted that regulation is the only way to safeguard Indian citizens, raising concerns that people could play these games using offshore servers operating in China or other countries. Kharge also noted that the Bill would have disastrous effects on the industry and jobs.

Advertisement

"If the industry is openly seeking regulation, why isn't the government stepping up? Regulation is the only way to safeguard our citizens; without it, they'll be pushed to playing on offshore servers in China or other countries, which is beyond our reach of protection. Modiji's masterstroke will not only have disastrous effects on the industry and jobs, but will also ensure that more people are pushed into the black hole of real money gaming with no accountability," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

If the industry is openly seeking regulation, why isn’t the Government stepping up?

Regulation is the only way to safeguard our citizens, without it, they’ll be pushed to playing on offshore servers in China or other countries which is beyond our reach of protection.



Modiji’s… https://t.co/xgJ5xpPcRf — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) August 20, 2025

About the Online Gaming Bill, 2025

Advertisement

While tabling the Bill in Parliament, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said the players of these games are victims and that they won't be penalised.

"When faced with a choice between addressing a large social issue that is impacting middle-income families and supporting an industry, we will always put the well-being of the society first," the Union Minister said.

MPs across party lines said that citizens in their constituencies been deeply affected by the scourge of online gaming, with people dying by suicide due to heavy monetary losses caused by their addiction to online games and gambling.

Key takeaways of the Bill passed in the Lok Sabha include: