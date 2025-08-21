Business Today
'Citizens will be forced to play on offshore servers in China': Priyank Kharge as Online Gaming Bill, 2025 gets passed in Lok Sabha

'Citizens will be forced to play on offshore servers in China': Priyank Kharge as Online Gaming Bill, 2025 gets passed in Lok Sabha

Kharge also noted that the Bill would have disastrous effects on the industry and jobs. 

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 21, 2025 11:31 AM IST
'Citizens will be forced to play on offshore servers in China': Priyank Kharge as Online Gaming Bill, 2025 gets passed in Lok SabhaWhile tabling the Bill in Parliament, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said the players of these games are victims and that they won't be penalised. 

Karnataka Minister for Electronics, IT/BT Priyank Kharge critiqued the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Kharge asked why the government is not stepping up if the online gaming industry is openly seeking regulation. 

He also noted that regulation is the only way to safeguard Indian citizens, raising concerns that people could play these games using offshore servers operating in China or other countries. Kharge also noted that the Bill would have disastrous effects on the industry and jobs. 

"If the industry is openly seeking regulation, why isn't the government stepping up? Regulation is the only way to safeguard our citizens; without it, they'll be pushed to playing on offshore servers in China or other countries, which is beyond our reach of protection. Modiji's masterstroke will not only have disastrous effects on the industry and jobs, but will also ensure that more people are pushed into the black hole of real money gaming with no accountability," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). 

About the Online Gaming Bill, 2025

While tabling the Bill in Parliament, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said the players of these games are victims and that they won't be penalised. 

"When faced with a choice between addressing a large social issue that is impacting middle-income families and supporting an industry, we will always put the well-being of the society first," the Union Minister said. 

MPs across party lines said that citizens in their constituencies been deeply affected by the scourge of online gaming, with people dying by suicide due to heavy monetary losses caused by their addiction to online games and gambling. 

Key takeaways of the Bill passed in the Lok Sabha include:

  1. All online betting and gambling activities, as well as online fantasy sports such as Poker, Rummy and other card games, will be outlawed
  2. Online lotteries have also been declared illegal
  3. An online game is defined as "one played by a user by depositing money in expectation of winning monetary and other enrichment". 
  4. Once the Bill is passed in the Rajya Sabha as well, offering or facilitating online money gaming will attract a fine of up to ₹1 crore and/or imprisonment of up to 3 years. 
  5. Centre will also set up a national-level online gaming authority or designate any existing authority/authorities or any other agency for oversight. 
  6. Their functions are categorisation and registration of online games, determination of whether a game qualifies as a money game, and handling complaints and grievances related to online games.

Published on: Aug 21, 2025 11:31 AM IST
