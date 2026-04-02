The Ministry of Civil Aviation has temporarily put on hold its recent directive mandating that at least 60% of the seats on any flight be offered free of charge.

In an official letter issued on April 2, 2026, addressed to the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Ministry acknowledged the ongoing discussions about the implementation of the rule, which was initially outlined in a Ministry letter dated March 17, 2026.

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The decision follows a review based on representations from major stakeholders, including the Federation of Indian Airlines and Akasa Air, who raised concerns about the operational and commercial implications of the provision.

The proposed measure was part of a broader push to improve passenger facilitation measures, including ensuring transparency in seat allocations and making provisions for co-seating, the carriage of musical instruments, pets, and sports equipment, and more.

The Ministry’s decision to keep the provision in abeyance (suspended) comes after industry leaders expressed concerns about how the directive could affect the pricing structures of airlines. The suspension will remain in effect until a comprehensive review of the proposal is completed.

It has been noted that while the requirement for offering 60% of seats for free has been temporarily delayed, the DGCA is still expected to enforce other aspects of passenger facilitation, including transparency in seat allocation and clear disclosure of applicable charges.

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The move is seen as a balancing act between promoting passenger rights and ensuring that airlines can continue to operate within a commercially viable framework. Stakeholders from the airline industry had pointed out that enforcing such a high threshold of free seats could lead to operational challenges and potential financial strain, especially for carriers operating in a deregulated fare environment.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Ministry issued a directive requiring airlines in India to allocate at least 60 per cent of seats on every flight free of charge. Under the new rules, passengers will be able to select from a majority of seats without paying additional fees, a change from the previous practice where many airlines charged for preferred seats during booking or web check-in.