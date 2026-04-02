RBI MPC April 2026 meet: Why home loan EMIs may stay flat for now

RBI MPC meeting: The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is widely expected to keep the repo rate unchanged at its upcoming April 6-8 meeting, signalling a continued pause in the rate cycle amid global uncertainties. Sticky inflation risks—driven by elevated crude oil prices and supply disruptions linked to geopolitical tensions in West Asia—are likely to keep policymakers cautious.

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At the same time, concerns around global growth and potential spillovers into the domestic economy are expected to weigh on the MPC’s decision-making. As a result, the six-member panel may prefer a “wait-and-watch” approach at its first policy review of FY27, while retaining its neutral stance.

Why EMIs may remain stable

A pause in repo rates typically translates into stable borrowing costs, especially for home loan borrowers. According to Bikash Kumar Mishra, CFO of Easy Home Finance, the RBI has already delivered around 125 basis points of rate cuts over the past year, and is now assessing how those changes are transmitting through the financial system.

“With rates on hold, there isn’t any immediate trigger for EMIs to move significantly in either direction. Most lenders have already passed on earlier rate cuts, so borrowers are already benefiting,” Mishra said.

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He added that tighter liquidity conditions and global uncertainties reduce the likelihood of further sharp rate cuts in the near term, pointing instead to a phase of stability.

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Shift in lender strategy

The pause in the rate cycle is also prompting lenders to recalibrate their strategies. In a declining rate environment, loan growth is often driven by competitive pricing. However, with rates stabilising, the focus is shifting towards credit quality and risk management.

“Lenders are becoming more selective, with greater emphasis on portfolio quality, collections, and cost of funds. It’s less about rapid growth and more about sustainable growth,” Mishra noted.

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This shift is expected to bring more discipline across the lending ecosystem, especially in retail segments like housing finance.

Borrowers enter a comfort zone

For borrowers, a stable rate environment offers predictability. Frequent rate changes often make financial planning difficult, whereas steady EMIs allow households to plan long-term commitments such as home purchases with greater confidence.

However, experts caution against expecting further aggressive rate cuts. “The easing cycle has largely played out. Borrowers should focus on affordability and long-term planning rather than trying to time interest rate movements,” Mishra said.

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Inflation-growth trade-off in focus

Economists believe the RBI’s policy stance will continue to balance inflation risks with growth concerns. Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist at CareEdge Ratings, said the central bank is unlikely to rush into any rate action amid geopolitical uncertainty.

“If the conflict prolongs, it could have serious implications for growth. While inflation risks persist, the RBI will also be mindful of not derailing economic momentum,” she said, adding that inflation could remain slightly above the 6% threshold in extreme scenarios.

Sonal Badhan, Economist at Bank of Baroda, echoed similar views, noting that the MPC is likely to hold rates steady and retain its neutral stance. She added that while the rate cut cycle may have peaked, a sustained spike in oil prices above $100 per barrel could alter the outlook.

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Policy outlook

The MPC last reduced the repo rate to 5.25% in December 2025 and has since maintained status quo. With inflation risks lingering and global headwinds intensifying, the upcoming policy is expected to prioritise stability over further easing—keeping EMIs largely unchanged in the near term.