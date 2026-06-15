Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was slapped and manhandled before he could address a gathering during a protest in Jaipur on Monday.

Dipke was on his way to address a rally. Videos on social media showed him being carried on the shoulders of supporters through a crowd before a group of individuals allegedly confronted him.

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🚨 CJP Founder Abhijit Deepke was slapped during a protest in Jaipur.



CJP supporters immediately retaliated, sparking chaos at the scene.#Jaipur #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/DMVANFKCG4 — Socrates (@NewsSportzz) June 15, 2026

Some miscreants in the crowd pulled Dipke's scarf, slapped him four times, and attempted to drag him down while he was being carried by supporters. The incident led to commotion at the protest site as supporters tried to shield the CJP founder amid the scuffle.

No further details were immediately available on injuries or whether any action had been taken against those involved.

