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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke slapped multiple times in Jaipur; WATCH

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke slapped multiple times in Jaipur; WATCH

Dipke was on his way to address the rally when the situation turned tense.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 15, 2026 6:06 PM IST
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke slapped multiple times in Jaipur; WATCHCockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was slapped and manhandled before he could address a gathering during a protest in Jaipur on Monday.

Dipke was on his way to address a rally. Videos on social media showed him being carried on the shoulders of supporters through a crowd before a group of individuals allegedly confronted him.

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Some miscreants in the crowd pulled Dipke's scarf, slapped him four times, and attempted to drag him down while he was being carried by supporters. The incident led to commotion at the protest site as supporters tried to shield the CJP founder amid the scuffle.

No further details were immediately available on injuries or whether any action had been taken against those involved. 
 

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 6:01 PM IST
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