CJP protest: DMRC closes 16 Delhi metro stations; check full list of affected stations here

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday announced the temporary closure of 16 metro stations across central Delhi due to security concerns as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar entered its third day. The restrictions come amid heightened security around Parliament and key government offices, with Delhi Police tightening movement in the national capital.

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In an advisory posted on X, DMRC said the affected stations will remain closed until further notice. While entry and exit have been suspended, commuters can still use interchange facilities at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat wherever applicable.

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Full list of 16 closed metro stations

Check X post here:

Service Update



Below mentioned Metro stations have been closed till further instructions. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.



1. Lok Kalyan Marg

2. Rajiv Chowk

3. Patel Chowk

4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

5.… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 22, 2026

Closures linked to ongoing CJP protest

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The metro shutdown coincides with the ongoing CJP protest, which began with the party's 'Sansad Chalo' call during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Protesters have been protesting at Jantar Mantar, prompting extensive security deployment, road barricades and traffic diversions across central Delhi.

The number of closed metro stations has expanded significantly from the five stations initially shut on Monday, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth to 16 stations on Wednesday as authorities widened security measures.

ALSO READ: WATCH: After being hounded by CJP supporters, Omar Abdullah flees Jantar Mantar in auto

Major impact on commuters

The closure affects several of Delhi's busiest metro corridors, disrupting travel for office-goers, students and visitors. Trains will continue to run through the affected sections but will not halt at the closed stations. Commuters have been advised to plan alternative routes and expect delays in central Delhi.

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Delhi Police have also issued traffic advisories asking commuters to avoid the Parliament Street, Jantar Mantar and Central Vista areas as security remains on high alert due to the continuing demonstrations.