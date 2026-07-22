WATCH: After being hounded by CJP supporters, Omar Abdullah flees Jantar Mantar in auto

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has explained the circumstances behind his now-viral autorickshaw ride in New Delhi, saying he chose the unconventional mode of transport after noticing supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) following him after a protest at Jantar Mantar. Abdullah described the decision as a spontaneous move made to avoid further confrontation and leave the area quickly.

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The incident occurred after the National Conference's protest in the national capital, which demanded the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Videos and photographs of Abdullah travelling in an autorickshaw quickly circulated on social media, triggering widespread speculation about why the Chief Minister had abandoned his official vehicle.

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Abdullah wrote on X that the autorickshaw ride was not pre-planned. He decided to leave in an auto after observing CJP supporters following him after the protest. He said the move was simply an improvised way to exit the area amid the tense atmosphere.

My walk from Jantar Mantar was about to turn into another procession so we grabbed the first available means of transport 🛺. pic.twitter.com/R8mtp3hk5X — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 20, 2026

Statehood protest in Delhi

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The National Conference, led by Omar Abdullah and party president Farooq Abdullah, had organised the protest at Jantar Mantar to reiterate its demand for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. The protest drew party leaders and supporters from the Union Territory and formed part of the NC's ongoing political campaign on the issue.

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The protest coincided with heightened security arrangements in central Delhi due to other protests in the area, leading to traffic restrictions and a tense atmosphere around Jantar Mantar and adjoining locations.

Social media reactions

Abdullah's auto ride quickly gained attention online, with many questioning why the Chief Minister opted for public transport instead of his official convoy.

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"I started walking back after the protest when some of my party workers joined me. Then the CJP people also began following us. i noticed the Delhi police was getting very jumpy, with more police vehicles arriving. I thought these CJP supporters might end up being tear-gassed, as people would assume I was leading them towards Rajpath and Parliament. I didn't want that on my head," Omar Abdullah was quoted as saying by The Times of India. "Then, I saw an autorickshaw, jumped in and left," he added.