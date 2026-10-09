CJP protest on Oct 10: Entry, exit at 57 Delhi metro stations to be shut. List of stations closed on Saturday

The Delhi Police has proposed reducing the frequency of trains arriving at these stations in view of the October 10 protest.

List of DMRC stations that have been closed on October 10

Source: X/@OfficialDMRC

Trains reaching New Delhi, Nizamuddin stations cancelled

Moreover, many trains reaching the New Delhi and Nizamuddin railway stations have been cancelled from the originating stations. According to a railway order issued on October 9, all Mail and Express trains departing from their originating stations after 2 pm on Friday and scheduled to reach New Delhi or Hazrat Nizamuddin between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday will be cancelled at source.

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Delhi turned into a fortress

The Centre has provided 221 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) or around 23,000 personnel to the Delhi Police from October 8 to 12. Police personnel from Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh have also been brought in to assist with crowd management, security around key government buildings and law and order duties in central Delhi.

At least 15,000 Delhi Police personnel are also expected to be deployed on the ground. On Thursday, the Delhi government directed the closure of liquor stores in the city on October 9 and 10 due to the "prevailing" situation to maintain public order.

The Delhi Police is also tracking people identified from the CJP's previous protest and monitoring buses headed towards Delhi. Using facial recognition system, the police has reportedly identified around 2,800 people with alleged criminal antecedants present in the July protest.

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Besides this, the police has also reached to universities and paying guest accommodation owners to discourage students from joining the October 10 protest.