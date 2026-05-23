CNG vs petrol vs diesel: Which fuel remains cheaper after the latest price hikes?

Fuel prices in India are once again under the spotlight after another round of increases across CNG, petrol and diesel. In the latest revision, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices were raised for the third time in less than 10 days, while petrol and diesel prices have also witnessed repeated hikes. The latest developments come as oil companies continue to deal with mounting pressure from elevated global energy prices and supply concerns.

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For millions of vehicle owners, taxi operators and daily commuters, one question has become increasingly relevant: after the latest revisions, which fuel option still offers the best value?

Fuel price hike

Following the latest increase, CNG prices in Delhi have risen to ₹81.09 per kg. Consumers in Noida and Ghaziabad are paying ₹89.70 per kg, while Gurugram has CNG rates of ₹86.12 per kg. This latest revision follows a ₹2 increase earlier this month and another Re 1 hike a few days later.

Petrol and diesel prices have also moved higher. In Delhi, petrol now costs ₹99.51 per litre while diesel is priced at ₹92.49 per litre after the latest round of revisions. Fuel prices across states vary due to local taxes and levies, but the broader trend remains similar across cities.

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Is CNG still cheaper?

Despite multiple upward revisions, CNG continues to maintain a price advantage over both petrol and diesel.

In Delhi, CNG is currently around ₹18 cheaper than petrol and over ₹11 lower than diesel on a direct price basis. While that difference has narrowed compared with previous months, it remains significant enough for many consumers to continue preferring gas-powered vehicles.

The advantage becomes even more visible when running costs are considered rather than just pump prices. CNG vehicles generally deliver lower operating costs per kilometre than petrol vehicles and often remain highly competitive against diesel vehicles as well.

This is particularly important for commercial operators such as cab services, auto-rickshaws and fleet owners who cover large distances daily and are highly sensitive to fuel expenses.

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Why are fuel prices rising?

The recent increases are largely linked to global developments. International energy markets have witnessed severe volatility due to tensions in West Asia and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy transit routes.

The corridor handles nearly one-fifth of global oil and gas trade, and concerns around supply disruptions have pushed crude oil prices sharply higher. Global oil prices have climbed significantly from earlier levels, putting pressure on fuel-importing countries such as India.

India imports nearly 90% of its crude oil requirements, making domestic fuel prices vulnerable to international developments.

The Bottom Line

While repeated hikes have narrowed the gap between fuel options, CNG still remains the most economical choice among petrol, diesel and gas for many consumers. The savings may not be as substantial as before, but for high-usage drivers and commercial operators, CNG continues to retain a meaningful cost advantage despite the latest increase.

MUST READ: CNG prices hiked again; Delhi rates rise to ₹81.09/kg amid global energy pressures

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MUST READ: Petrol, diesel prices rise for third time this month; fuel rates hit Rs 92.49–Rs 110.64