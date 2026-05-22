Wipro announces record date for Rs 15,000 crore share buyback; details here

Wipro Ltd on Friday announced the record date for its Rs 15,000 crore share buyback programme at a price of Rs 250 per equity share.

In a post-market filing, the IT major said, "This has reference to our earlier letter dated April 16, 2026 and May 21, 2026, informing the stock exchanges that the Board of Directors and shareholders of the Company, respectively, have approved the proposal to buyback up to 60,00,00,000 (Sixty Crore Only) fully paid-up equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs 2/- (Rupees Two only), for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1,50,00,00,00,000/- (Rupees Fifteen Thousand Crore only), each at a price of Rs 250/- (Rupees Two Hundred and Fifty only) per equity share on a proportionate basis through the tender offer process."

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"The Company has fixed Friday, June 5, 2026 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of equity shareholders who are eligible to participate in the buyback," Wipro added.

Shareholders holding Wipro shares as on the record date will be eligible to participate in the buyback process.

HDFC Securities has highlighted potential opportunities for retail investors participating in the buyback offer.

"Given Wipro's previous buyback trends and a relatively lean retail shareholding, we assume two investment scenarios: (1) On the conservative side, we assume a relatively lower acceptance ratio than the previous offer, i.e., 45-50 per cent. This presents a compelling short-term opportunity for retail investors, offering a potential return (net) of 8-9 per cent over a duration of 2–3 months. (2) On the aggressive side, there is a strong quantitative basis to project a high retail acceptance ratio in the range of 70–80 per cent (acceptance ratio was at 78 per cent in 2023). This presents a short-term opportunity for retail investors, offering a potential return (net) of 13–14 per cent over a duration of 2–3 months," the brokerage stated.

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"Given this track record of outperformance and the prospect of stable returns amidst current market volatility, the acceptance ratio is expected to remain significantly higher. Consequently, we recommend a tactical 'Buy' for retail investors looking to optimise short-term capital allocation by participating in the upcoming offer," it added.

Meanwhile, Wipro shares settled 1.65 per cent higher at Rs 203.10.