Bumper dividend alert! Rs 506 per share by this company — Who will be eligible?

3M India Ltd has recommended a dividend of Rs 506 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for the financial year 2025-26, comprising a final dividend of Rs 160 and a special dividend of Rs 346 per share.

"We would wish to inform that at the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., on May 22, 2026, the Board recommended a Dividend of Rs. 506/- per equity share of face value Rs. 10/- each (comprising a Final Dividend of Rs. 160/- and a Special Dividend of Rs. 346/- per share) for the financial year 2025-26, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held in August, 2026," the company stated.

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"The Board of Directors have fixed July 17, 2026 (Friday) as the Record Date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the payment of aforesaid Dividends," it added.

This means shareholders whose names appear in the company's records as of the record date will be eligible to receive the dividend.

"The said Dividend, if approved shall be paid/dispatched to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of AGM of the Company," 3M India further stated.

The company also reported a strong set of earnings for the March 2026 quarter (Q4 FY26). Net profit surged 201.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 215 crore from Rs 71 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 16.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,399 crore, while EBITDA increased 12.2 per cent to Rs 269 crore.

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Commenting on the performance, Aseem Joshi, Managing Director of 3M India, said, "For the quarter, Healthcare grew 21.3 per cent, Safety & Industrial grew 19.5 per cent, Consumer grew 15.7 per cent, Transportation & Electronics grew 12.6 per cent versus prior year."

He added, "For the Financial Year 2025-26, all business segments grew double digits with Health Care business leading the Company's growth."

Meanwhile, shares of 3M India settled 3.07 per cent higher at Rs 33,232.95 on Friday.