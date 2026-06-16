After being slapped multiple times during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Jaipur, its founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that "some people" from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were behind the incident, calling it an attempt to divert attention from the real issue and stifle students' voices.

On Monday, Dipke was slapped by two men while supporters carried him on their shoulders during a protest in Jaipur. Two youths have been detained in connection with the incident.

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Around 800 people turned up at the Jaipur, translating to nearly 0.0035% of CJP's combined social media followers. The police imposed a cap of 800 participants on the protest. Besides this, DJs, rallies and disruption of traffic were strictly prohibited.

When questioned about who could be behind the attack, he said, "There were some people belonging to RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), and there is nothing new in it." The CJP founder further said that they act like this whenever someone speaks against the government or their ideology.

On speculations that he has ties with RSS and had met PM Modi, he asked, "Is that why they attacked me yesterday?"

Abhijeet Dipke also reiterated the demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation given the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and alleged irregularities in the CBSE on-screen marking (OSM) system for Class 12 board examinations.

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"We will not deviate from our issues; you attack us as much as you want. We will do our protest peacefully and democratically and not deviate from our main issue, which is about more than one crore students suffering injustice, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has to take responsibility for it," he said.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia called the attack a "cowardly act". "This is what an 'army of goondas' of a scared and corrupt king can do," he said in a post on X.

"These are the very people who orchestrate NEET paper leaks to ruin the future of lakhs of youth, and now, when the country's youth are demanding the resignation of the education minister, they are attacking them—this is an utterly cowardly act," he said.

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Arvind Kejriwal took to X to condemn the attack on Dipke. "I strongly condemn the attack on CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke. Even if u don’t agree with Dipke, it does not give u license to attack him. We all know which party do the attackers belong to, and that's why no action will be taken against them," Kejriwal wrote.

Meanwhile, Abhijeet Dipke is in Nagpur and urged Nagpur residents, including students and youngsters, to gather at Samvidhan Square at 4 pm for a peaceful demonstration.

The Nagpur Police has made elaborate security arrangements in view of the CJP protest. Officials are expecting the participation of over 2,000 youths in the demonstration.