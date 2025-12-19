Google introduces Pixel upgrade program for India with no-cost EMI, exchange bonus and more

Google has announced a new Pixel upgrade program in India, which will offer a convenient way to upgrade to the next-generation Pixel model. This program will allow buyers to get Google Pixel phones without paying the full price up front. Buyers can get the phone by paying monthly installments (EMIs) starting at just Rs 3,333 per month, and the program also offers an upgrade option, allowing Pixel users to switch to the latest Pixel phone.

Google Pixel upgrade program

According to Google India's blog post, the Pixel upgrade program comes as a new financing and upgrade initiative for value-conscious buyers. The program aims to make Pixel phones more accessible to smartphone buyers, while also offering a convenient way to upgrade to the next-generation Pixel. The initiative has been announced in partnership with Cashify, Bajaj Finance Ltd., and HDFC Bank.

Within the Pixel upgrade program, buyers can purchase selected Pixel smartphones on a 24-month no-cost EMI plan, starting at Rs 3,333 per month. Within the EMI option, buyers will also have a choice to upgrade to a new Pixel phone after completing nine monthly payments. During the upgrade, the physical condition of the phone will not be considered, but it should pass basic functional checks. In addition, the program will also provide buyers with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 7,000. This cash bonus will be supported by Cashify.

Note that the Google Pixel upgrade program will run till June 30, 2026, across selected retail stores in India.

Steps to enroll in the Google Pixel upgrade program

Step 1: Pick any model among Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Step 2: Locate your nearest partner store.

Step 3: Purchase the smartphone with a 24-month no-cost EMI plan.

Step 4: Enroll in the Google Pixel Upgrade Program on the Cashify website within 30 days of purchasing. Therefore, after paying a minimum of nine EMIs and before completing fifteen EMIs, Pixel users can upgrade to the latest generation model.

In addition to the purchase benefits, buyers can also avail popular Google services such as 1 year of Google AI Pro, 6 months of Fitbit Premium, and 3 months of YouTube Premium for Pixel 10 Pro models and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Whereas the Pixel 10 buyers can enjoy 6 months of Google One Premium (2TB), 6 months of Fitbit Premium, and 3 months of YouTube Premium