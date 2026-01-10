Cold wave in North India: NO shikara rides for tourists in Kashmir as Dal Lake freezes, dense fog blankets Rajasthan

A rare winter spectacle is unfolding in Kashmir as Dal Lake begins to freeze, with a thin sheet of ice forming over its waters and transforming the valley into a snow-dusted wonderland.

The freezing conditions have brought shikara rides to a halt, affecting both locals and tourists who have gathered to witness the unusual phenomenon.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the ongoing cold wave is likely to extend across the North Indian plains, bringing dense fog, falling temperatures, and hazardous road conditions.

In Rajasthan, cold wave conditions continue to prevail, with dense morning fog reported across several districts.

According to the Jaipur Met office, Dausa recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 3.5°C, followed by Alwar at 3.6°C, Sriganganagar at 3.9°C, Nagaur at 4.2°C, Fatehpur at 4.4°C, Pilani and Jaisalmer at 4.5°C each, and Lunkaranasr at 4.6°C. Most parts of the state recorded minimum temperatures below 10°C.

In Jaisalmer, locals gathered around bonfires to keep warm as thick fog and mist enveloped the region due to a western disturbance, while tourists continued to enjoy the crisp winter weather. Night temperatures have dropped sharply this season, with Srinagar recording a minimum of 4.5°C. Dense fog has also slowed vehicular movement on several national highways.

While dry weather is expected over the coming week, dense fog and cold day conditions are forecast for parts of western, northern, and eastern Rajasthan, with northern areas likely to witness a further drop in temperatures.

Meanwhile, Delhi woke up to a thin layer of fog on Saturday morning as cold wave conditions persisted, with temperatures dipping to 5.4°C. Air pollution levels worsened significantly, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recording an overall AQI of 361—classified as “very poor”—until 7 am. Several areas reported even higher pollution levels, including Nehru Nagar at 426, Dwarka Sector 8 at 402, Patparganj at 400, Chandni Chowk at 398, and RK Puram at 390. Some areas fared slightly better, such as IGI Airport Terminal 3, which recorded an AQI of 252, still within the “poor” category.