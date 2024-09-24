Coldplay concert: MBA student seeks job referrals on Mumbai concert ticket thread, gets offers

An MBA student creatively capitalised on the excitement surrounding Coldplay ticket sales in Mumbai to expand his professional network and seek job referrals. While fans have been anxiously trading tickets for the Coldplay band shows in January and sharing the updates online, an MBA finance student jumped into the discussion over ticket availability and asked for job referrals. Surprisingly, his attempt paid off, and he landed a few referrals.

The conversation regarding Coldplay tickets on Grapevine saw a student seizing the opportunity to mention that they were also in a queue to get selected by a good company. Grapevine founder Saumil Tripathi has shared a screenshot of this interaction.

The screenshot shared by Saumil read: “Hi, can you please give me a referral for a fresher’s role? I’m pursuing an MBA in finance.”

To this, An individual, working at Razorpay, replied to his comment and wrote, “Asking for referral even in the Coldplay queue. This is the coldest of emails I have ever seen.”

The student replied to this comment by a Razorpay employee and wrote, “I’m in a queue too, to get selected by a good company. You’re from Razorpay. I think you should give me a referral too.” The Razorpay employee then requested the student to send him a direct message.

Saumil, while sharing a screenshot on X (formerly Twitter), wrote: “Hustle Max Pro: So a student got into a Coldplay ticket-related thread and asked all the working professionals for referrals and even succeeded with a few.”

Hustle Max Pro: So a student got into a Coldplay ticket related thread and asked all the working professionals for referrals and even succeeded with a few pic.twitter.com/MQHdIW6O4f — Saumil Heard It (@OnTheGrapevine) September 23, 2024

British rock band Coldplay, featuring members Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Will Champion, Jonny Buckland, generated significant buzz on social media on Sunday when ticket sales for their upcoming concert, "Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025", in Mumbai were launched by BookMyShow. The concert is set to take place on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025, at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

However, chaos ensued during the ticketing process as fans encountered difficulties in securing tickets through official channels. This prompted unofficial ticketing platforms to resell tickets at an exorbitant price of Rs 3 lakh, despite BookMyShow’s warnings against such practices. Despite adding a third show, many fans were left disappointed as tickets sold out within minutes, leaving thousands without tickets.

However, the band later said that fans still have the opportunity to see the Grammy-winning band perform live. Infinity Tickets are available for purchase at Rs 2,000 each, with a limit of two tickets per user. These exclusive tickets will be released on November 22 at 12 pm on BookMyShow.

“A limited number of Infinity Tickets are released for every Coldplay show to give fans the chance to attend the Music Of The Spheres World Tour at a super low price. They cost the equivalent of £20 / $20 / €20 per ticket and must be brought in pairs. Infinity Tickets are randomly allocated anywhere in the venue – from the back row to the floor to the best seat in the house,” Coldplay shared on their website.