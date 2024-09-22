Coldplay India tour 2025: Band adds 3rd Mumbai show amid ticket chaos on BookMyShow. Details here

Coldplay has added a third concert to their Mumbai lineup on January 21, 2025. Tickets for this additional show will go live at 2 PM, as announced on the band’s official Instagram handle. The news comes as anticipation builds for the Grammy-winning band's return to India after nearly nine years.

Related Articles

Ticket sales for Coldplay's concerts began on Sunday at noon, but shortly after, the online ticketing platform BookMyShow crashed, leaving many fans frustrated. The site experienced a significant surge in traffic, with over seven lakh people queuing to secure their tickets. After about 20 minutes of downtime, BookMyShow was back online, allowing fans to continue their quest for tickets to this highly anticipated event.

Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour promises an unforgettable experience, featuring a blend of new singles and classic hits. Fans have eagerly awaited this return since the band last performed in India in 2016, where they captivated audiences at the Global Citizen Festival.

Despite the hiccup with the ticketing site, the excitement is palpable. Fans took to social media to express their enthusiasm and share their experiences. Many noted the importance of being prepared for the digital queue, with comments reflecting both hope and frustration as they navigate the process. “I’ve been waiting for this moment! Can’t believe the site crashed,” one fan tweeted, while another added, “Let’s hope I can get my tickets before they sell out!”

With ticket prices ranging from ₹2,500 to ₹35,000, the demand is expected to remain high. As Coldplay prepares to return to Mumbai, fans are ready to make their dreams of seeing the band live a reality.