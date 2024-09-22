Coldplay India tour 2025: Bookmyshow crashes minutes before the concert tickets go live. Details here

Fans eagerly awaiting the Coldplay concert in Mumbai were left high and dry as BookMyShow crashed just minutes before ticket sales were set to begin. The British band’s highly anticipated concerts on January 18 and 19, 2025, have generated immense excitement, and the sudden technical failure left many unable to secure their tickets.

One frustrated user took to social media to express their disappointment, stating, “Yeah... I don't think anyone is getting those Coldplay tickets in India... You tried, BookMyShow. Were you able to?” Kanan Bahl directed his frustrations at BookMyShow, saying, “Dear @bookmyshow, if you get exclusive rights to sell a concert, at least be prepared for it. #Coldplayindia #Coldplay.”

🚨ATTENTION COLDPLAY FANS🚨



We heard you and want every fan to have a fair chance of getting tickets to experience the show! ✨



One user can book a maximum of 4 TICKETS across all shows!



Tickets go live at 12 PM SHARP!

Stay tuned.#MOTSWT #BookMyShowLive #BookMyShow… — BookMyShow.Live (@Bookmyshow_live) September 22, 2024

The ticket sales were scheduled to open at 12 PM IST, and with high demand expected, many fans had prepared for a massive digital queue. Unfortunately, the platform's crash thwarted their efforts, creating a chaotic scene online as fans shared their struggles.

It's 12pm and the @bookmyshow app crashes both in the laptop and our mobile devices. I'm sure there's a better way to do this 😞@coldplay many genuine fans will never get to witness your magic 💔#BookMyShow pic.twitter.com/ZC8xnBdkml — Swaraj Das Mohanty (@SwarajDMohanty) September 22, 2024

BookMyShow announced that each person could book only four tickets for the concert, a reduction from the previous limit of eight. Regular ticket prices range from ₹2,500 to ₹35,000, with options priced at ₹3,500, ₹4,000, ₹4,500, ₹9,000, and ₹12,500. Standing floor tickets were available for ₹6,450, while lounge tickets were priced at ₹35,000.

In a bid to enhance accessibility, Coldplay will offer a limited number of Infinity Tickets, priced at around ₹2,000, which can be purchased in pairs. These tickets are set to go on sale on November 22, 2024.

Fans can expect to hear iconic hits such as “A Sky Full of Stars,” “Adventure of a Lifetime,” “Yellow,” and “Viva La Vida.” This marks Coldplay’s return to India after their last performance in 2016 during the Global Citizen Festival.

As the situation develops, fans remain hopeful that BookMyShow will resolve the technical issues and allow them the chance to experience this unforgettable event.