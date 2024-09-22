Coldplay India tour 2025: Meme fest reigns as BookMyShow website moves at snail’s speed leaving fans high and dry

Fans eagerly awaiting the Coldplay concert in Mumbai were left high and dry as BookMyShow crashed just minutes before ticket sales were set to begin. The British band’s highly anticipated concerts on January 18 and 19, 2025, have generated immense excitement, and the sudden technical failure left many unable to secure their tickets.

Related Articles

Coldplay is set to make a highly anticipated return to India for their Music Of The Spheres World Tour, with concerts scheduled at Mumbai’s D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium on January 18 and 19, 2025. After a nine-year hiatus, the celebrated British rock band is ready to electrify fans with a mix of new tracks and classic hits.

Frustrated fans took to social media to vent as the BookMyShow website went limp moments before the sale of tickets were to go live today, September 22. Users across the country reported a widespread outage, sharing screenshots of frozen screens on social media. After a brief outage, the site was restored.

Several users on the X complained about the slow pace of ticket booking. “Dear @bookmyshow, if you get exclusive rights to sell a concert, at least be prepared for it. #Coldplayindia #Coldplay,” wrote a user.

Dear @bookmyshow, if you get exclusive rights to sell a concert, at least be prepared for it. #Coldplayindia #Coldplay pic.twitter.com/LCjexodZur — Kanan Bahl (@BahlKanan) September 22, 2024

“I am very close to getting Coldplay tickets. If the site fails to book my ticket, I will not be happy,” wrote another.

One user wrote, “@bookmyshow, crashed without even selling any tickets for coldplay show? #ColdplayMumbai @coldplay.”

This is how close I got and then it’s stopped working pic.twitter.com/Qan2D53EVI — Amit Kapoor (@kapooramit) September 22, 2024

Another wrote, “Yeah… I don’t think anyone is getting those Coldplay tickets in India… You tried, BookMyShow. Were you able to?”

Waiting for Coldplay tickets on bookmyshow pic.twitter.com/msV5gz11Gn — Lalit Gour (@lalitgrateful) September 22, 2024

BookMyShow also announced a new ticket limit for the upcoming Coldplay concert after massive surge in demand. Each person can now book only four tickets, a reduction from the previous limit of eight.

Ticket prices for the concert range from Rs 2,500 to Rs 35,000, with options priced at Rs 3,500, Rs 4,000, ₹4,500, Rs 9,000, and Rs 12,500. Standing floor tickets are available for Rs 6,450, while lounge tickets are priced at Rs 35,000.