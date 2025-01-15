Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025: Parking, train services, tickets, entry & gate guide, food- FAQs here

Coldplay is all set to perform in Mumbai at D.Y. Patil Stadium, Nerul, on January 18, 19, and 21. Here's everything you need to know before attending the concert.

Concert Details

Dates : January 18 (Saturday), 19 (Sunday), and 21 (Tuesday)

Venue : DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Gate Timings : Opening: 3:00 PM Closing: 7:45 PM

Performance Schedule : 5:15 PM – 5:30 PM: Shone 5:45 PM – 6:15 PM: Elyanna 6:30 PM – 7:15 PM: Jasleen Royal 7:45 PM onwards: Coldplay



Entry Guidelines

Carry a government ID proof and a soft copy of the primary transactor’s ID proof.

Wristbands will act as tickets. Keep them safe, as replacements will not be provided.

Re-entry is not permitted once your ticket is scanned.

Wristbands must not be tampered with or damaged.

Traffic Advisory

Avoid congested routes: Sion-Panvel Highway (Nerul stretch) Uran Road and Palm Beach Road (Nerul Junction) Eastern Express Highway (towards Vashi)

Suggested alternatives: Thane-Belapur Road Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) JVLR and Airoli Bridge for Western Mumbai commuters



Transportation

To ensure a smooth commute for attendees, BookMyShow Live has partnered with Indian Railways and Cityflo to provide special train and bus services. Here's a detailed guide:

Special Train Services

Operator : Indian Railways

Route : Goregaon to Nerul Stops include key locations: Andheri, Bandra, Chembur, and Juinagar.

Schedule : The trains will run during the event on all three concert days (January 18, 19, and 21), catering to both onward and return journeys.

Ticket Price : ₹500 for a two-way trip.

Booking : Tickets can be purchased through the BookMyShow app.

Convenience: These exclusive train services are designed to accommodate concert-goers, ensuring timely arrival and departure while avoiding overcrowding on regular trains.

Private Bus Services

Operator : Cityflo

Routes : Buses will operate from the following locations: Goregaon South Mumbai Navi Mumbai Thane

Fare : ₹199 per person, offering an affordable and comfortable travel option.

Booking : Seats can be reserved via the Cityflo app.

Facilities: Cityflo buses provide a convenient alternative to public transport, ensuring a hassle-free journey to and from the venue.

General Tips for Public Transport

Plan your journey in advance to avoid last-minute delays.

Utilize the special train and bus services to avoid parking issues, as parking is not available at the venue.

Check train and bus schedules on the respective apps to ensure timely travel.

Arrive early to avoid missing the gate closing time (7:45 PM).

Venue Rules

Children under 5 years are not allowed. Those below 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

Photography: Only phone cameras are allowed. Professional cameras and video equipment are prohibited.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase inside the venue. Outside food is not permitted.

Smoking is strictly prohibited.

Bags: Only wallets or small sling bags are allowed. Handbags and backpacks are not permitted.

Signs/Boards: Must adhere to size and content guidelines. Signs must not be larger than 28” x 22”.

Wristband Usage

Acts as your ticket and wallet.

Top-up in advance via QR code or at the venue (minimum ₹500). This will be used for food and beverages and making other purchases at the venue.

No refunds for unused amounts.

Re-entry is not permitted under any circumstances.

For ground standing, your band is sufficient to guide you to the ground.

For seated tickets, show your Row & Seat Number from your BookMyShow confirmation email or WhatsApp.



Other Key Points