Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025: Parking, train services, tickets, entry & gate guide, food- FAQs here

Coldplay is all set to perform in Mumbai at D.Y. Patil Stadium, Nerul, on January 18, 19, and 21. Here's everything you need to know before attending the concert.
Concert Details
Dates: January 18 (Saturday), 19 (Sunday), and 21 (Tuesday)
Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
Gate Timings:
Opening: 3:00 PM
Closing: 7:45 PM
Performance Schedule:
5:15 PM – 5:30 PM: Shone
5:45 PM – 6:15 PM: Elyanna
6:30 PM – 7:15 PM: Jasleen Royal
7:45 PM onwards: Coldplay
Entry Guidelines
Carry a government ID proof and a soft copy of the primary transactor’s ID proof.
Wristbands will act as tickets. Keep them safe, as replacements will not be provided.
Re-entry is not permitted once your ticket is scanned.
Wristbands must not be tampered with or damaged.
Traffic Advisory
Avoid congested routes:
Sion-Panvel Highway (Nerul stretch)
Uran Road and Palm Beach Road (Nerul Junction)
Eastern Express Highway (towards Vashi)
Suggested alternatives:
Thane-Belapur Road
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL)
JVLR and Airoli Bridge for Western Mumbai commuters
Transportation
To ensure a smooth commute for attendees, BookMyShow Live has partnered with Indian Railways and Cityflo to provide special train and bus services. Here's a detailed guide:
Special Train Services
Operator: Indian Railways
Route: Goregaon to Nerul
Stops include key locations: Andheri, Bandra, Chembur, and Juinagar.
Schedule: The trains will run during the event on all three concert days (January 18, 19, and 21), catering to both onward and return journeys.
Ticket Price: ₹500 for a two-way trip.
Booking: Tickets can be purchased through the BookMyShow app.
Convenience: These exclusive train services are designed to accommodate concert-goers, ensuring timely arrival and departure while avoiding overcrowding on regular trains.
Private Bus Services
Operator: Cityflo
Routes: Buses will operate from the following locations:
Goregaon
South Mumbai
Navi Mumbai
Thane
Fare: ₹199 per person, offering an affordable and comfortable travel option.
Booking: Seats can be reserved via the Cityflo app.
Facilities: Cityflo buses provide a convenient alternative to public transport, ensuring a hassle-free journey to and from the venue.
General Tips for Public Transport
Plan your journey in advance to avoid last-minute delays.
Utilize the special train and bus services to avoid parking issues, as parking is not available at the venue.
Check train and bus schedules on the respective apps to ensure timely travel.
Arrive early to avoid missing the gate closing time (7:45 PM).
Venue Rules
Children under 5 years are not allowed. Those below 14 must be accompanied by an adult.
Photography: Only phone cameras are allowed. Professional cameras and video equipment are prohibited.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase inside the venue. Outside food is not permitted.
Smoking is strictly prohibited.
Bags: Only wallets or small sling bags are allowed. Handbags and backpacks are not permitted.
Signs/Boards: Must adhere to size and content guidelines. Signs must not be larger than 28” x 22”.
Wristband Usage
Acts as your ticket and wallet.
Top-up in advance via QR code or at the venue (minimum ₹500). This will be used for food and beverages and making other purchases at the venue.
No refunds for unused amounts.
Re-entry is not permitted under any circumstances.
For ground standing, your band is sufficient to guide you to the ground.
For seated tickets, show your Row & Seat Number from your BookMyShow confirmation email or WhatsApp.
Other Key Points
LED wristbands will be provided at entry and must be returned at exits.
Lounge tickets include premium services like dedicated entry, restrooms, and an elevated viewing deck.
Refund Policy: No refunds for tickets unless the event is cancelled.
