‘Come back’: IITian Baba Abhey Singh’s parents appeal goes viral, what he replied

A former aerospace engineer, Abhey Singh aka ‘IIT Baba’ has been in the headlines during the Maha Kumbh 2025. Singh, who studied at IIT-Bombay, pursued a Masters in Designing and worked with top companies in Delhi and Canada.

Despite earning a salary of about Rs 3 lakh per month, Singh sought his true calling somewhere else and eventually returned to India to lead a life of spirituality.

Related Articles

Now, Singh’s father, Karan Grewal, wants him to come back. Singh has always been “extraordinary and the best” in academics, Grewal said. “He was always interested in spirituality.”

Grewal said he was in contact with his son until six months ago. “I heard he was in Haridwar and wanted to visit him but couldn't, and now he has gone viral in the media,” he added.

“Obviously, I want him to come home,” he told NDTV. “His mother asked him to come back, to take care of the family, but he replied that after becoming a sanyasi, that's no longer possible.”

Singh had explained how his childhood influenced his spiritual path. He was “traumatised” by his parents' constant fights. Growing up, he would study late at night to escape the chaos at home, Singh told NDTV. When asked about his decision not to marry, he admitted that witnessing his parents’ conflicts led him to choose a peaceful, solitary life.

Meanwhile, Singh has reportedly been expelled from his akhara amid allegations of misconduct. Singh has faced sharp criticism from members of the Juna Akhara, who claim his behaviour was unbecoming of a sadhu.

“He was defaming us,” a Juna Akhara member said, adding, “He was a vagabond, not a sadhu. He used to say anything on TV. He was thrown out.”

Singh was reportedly banned from the Akhara’s camp and its surroundings for allegedly using abusive language against his Guru, Mahant Someshwar Puri.

The Juna Akhara has denied Singh’s association with their community, stating he was not a disciple of any recognized Guru. They barred him “until he learns to respect his Guru and adhere to the Akhara’s discipline.” Singh, however, rejected these claims.