'Earned Rs 3 lakh per month in Canada...': Viral IITian Baba at Mahakumbh on his journey from corporate to spirituality 

Abhey Singh, the IIT-educated ascetic who has garnered attention as "IITian Baba," has opened up about his remarkable life journey, revealing unexpected details about his past in a recent interview with 'Headlines India' during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Singh, who studied aerospace engineering at IIT Bombay, shocked many viewers when he discussed his decision to abandon a promising career in favour of a spiritual path. His interview with CNN News18 earlier this week went viral, leading to widespread speculation about his life choices, especially given his striking appearance—dreadlocked hair and ragged clothing.

In his latest interview, Singh shared that he lived in Canada for three years, earning an impressive Rs 3 lakh per month, which totals ₹36 lakh annually. “In terms of INR, I was earning ₹3 lakh per month in Canada. However, the expenses there are proportionate [to your salary]. An apple here will cost ₹50. There it will sold for ₹200,” Singh explained in Hindi. He moved to Canada in 2019 but left the job to pursue spirituality after grappling with depression and a desire for deeper meaning in life.

Reflecting on his past relationships, Singh revealed that he dated a girlfriend for four years but ultimately lost faith in marriage due to the tumultuous relationship between his parents. “Shaadi se mujhe darr lagta tha. Mere ghar pe parents ladaai karte the (I was scared of marriage. My parents used to fight),” he admitted. He elaborated, “When you have only seen bad examples, you have no idea how a good relationship actually works. So I did have a girlfriend for four years, but the relationship was stuck. I never understood how to take it forward.”

Singh also candidly discussed his youthful habits, stating, “I did what any other boy does. I drank, I smoked cigarettes and beedis. But I had a hankering to search for the truth.”

When asked about his family, Singh's response was telling of his current mindset: “Nahi. Ab toh sirf Mahadev hai (No, now it’s just Mahadev).”

Who is Abhey Singh?

Abhey Singh holds a Bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Engineering (2008–2012) and a Master’s degree in Design and Visual Communications (2013–2015), both from IIT Bombay.

From 2014 to 2022, Abhey contributed to multiple organizations and projects. He founded GreyWall (2014–2017), delivering impactful brand narratives for clients like Oyo Rooms. Later, he worked as a Communication Designer and Project Manager at Bombay Shaving Company (2017–2019).

Moving to Canada, he worked as a Digital/UI Designer at Canadian Tire (2019–2021). His most recent role was at Elite Digital (2022), where he designed mid-fidelity wireframes for web pages.