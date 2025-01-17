scorecardresearch
Blinkit opens temporary store at Maha Kumbh mela in Prayagraj to serve pilgrims

Specially curated essentials now available for seamless delivery at one of the world’s largest religious gatherings.

Online quick-commerce platform Blinkit has opened a temporary 100 sq ft store at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, catering to the needs of millions of pilgrims and tourists attending the event. Blinkit co-founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the initiative on X, detailing the store’s services and delivery reach.

The temporary Blinkit store will serve key areas of the Maha Kumbh Mela, including Arail Tent City, Dome City, ITDC Luxury Camp, and Devrakh. The store offers a specially curated range of products, including pooja essentials, fresh milk, curd, fruits, and vegetables for self-consumption and donation purposes.

Other essentials available for delivery include chargers, power banks, towels, blankets, and bedsheets. In a nod to the religious significance of the event, the store also stocks Triveni Sangam Jal bottles for pilgrims.

Dhindsa highlighted Blinkit’s commitment to providing a seamless experience for visitors. “Our teams are ready to deliver a specially curated assortment of essentials to meet the unique needs of pilgrims and tourists,” he stated.

The initiative is designed to ensure convenience and accessibility for the massive crowds attending the religious festival, known for being one of the world’s largest human gatherings.

Blinkit’s temporary store at the Maha Kumbh Mela underscores the company’s agility in meeting customer needs in unique settings. With essentials delivered quickly and efficiently, this initiative is likely to enhance the experience for millions of attendees at this spiritual event.

Published on: Jan 17, 2025, 2:23 PM IST
