‘Committed to strengthen India-US strategic partnership...’: PM Modi after meeting US NSA Jake Sullivan 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 17 asserted commitment to further strengthen India-US strategic partnership in a meeting with US NSA Jake Sullivan.

NSA Sullivan briefed Prime Minister on the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation, particularly under the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) such as semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence, telecom, defence, critical minerals, space, among others.

Met US National Security Advisor @JakeSullivan46. India is committed to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for global good. pic.twitter.com/A3nJHzPjKe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2024

Recalling his recent interaction with President Biden at the G7 Summit, PM Modi expressed satisfaction at the speed and scale of the growing bilateral partnership in all areas and the convergence of views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the PMO said in a statement.

Sullivan is visiting Delhi from June 17 to 18, marking the first trip to India by a senior Biden administration official after the Narendra Modi government secured its third term.

Earlier, Indian NSA Ajit Doval and Sullivan held extensive discussions focusing on the implementation of the ambitious India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).

Sullivan’s visit to India follows a brief conversation between Prime Minister Modi and President Biden on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy’s Apulia region.

Additionally, the US NSA also met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his visit.