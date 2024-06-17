PM-KISAN: PM Modi releases 17th installment worth Rs 20,000 cr tomorrow. Here's how farmers can check eligibility, payment status

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 17th installment of the PM-KISAN scheme, amounting to over Rs 20,000 crore and benefiting 9.26 crore farmers, during his visit to Varanasi tomorrow.



What is PM-KISAN Scheme?

The PM-KISAN scheme provides financial aid to landholding farmers, offering Rs 2,000 every four months, totaling Rs 6,000 annually. The government has released 16 installments so far, with the 17th due next week. “Our government is fully committed to farmer welfare. The first file signed upon taking charge was related to this. We aim to continue our work for farmers and the agriculture sector,” PM Modi had said while okaying the aid after taking charge for the third term

Checking Beneficiary Status Online

Farmers can check their PM-KISAN beneficiary status online:

Visit the official PM-KISAN website at pmkisan.gov.in.

Navigate to the ‘Farmers Corner’ section and click on ‘Beneficiary Status’.

Enter your Aadhaar or registered bank account number details and click on ‘Get Data’. Your status will appear on the screen.

Completing e-KYC Formalities

To receive financial assistance under the scheme, completing e-KYC is mandatory. Farmers can choose either biometric-based e-KYC or OTP-based e-KYC.

Steps for OTP-Based e-KYC