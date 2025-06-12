'Complete erasure of Bengali Hindu identity': Sanjeev Sanyal warns after Tagore site hit in Bangladesh

The vandalism of Rabindranath Tagore’s ancestral home in Bangladesh has sparked regional outrage with economist and Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council member Sanjeev Sanyal calling it “the complete erasure of Bengali Hindu identity.”

The attack occurred at Kachharibari in Shahjadpur, Sirajganj — a site where Tagore composed many of his most enduring works. According to local reports, a mob broke windows, destroyed furniture, and shouted slogans against the Nobel laureate, while one of the estate’s directors was assaulted. The site is now closed to visitors.

Bangladeshi outlet bdnews24.com reported that the violence began with a dispute over a motorcycle parking fee. A visiting family was allegedly confined and beaten by staff, sparking a protest that spiraled into mob-led destruction.

Md Haibur Rahman, custodian of the property, said visitor access has been suspended “until further notice.”

A three-member committee under the Department of Archaeology is now investigating the incident.

Tagore’s estate is not just a heritage site but a symbol of Bengali literary identity. Its desecration has reignited long-simmering concerns about cultural erasure in Bangladesh, particularly of Hindu-linked historical landmarks.

...... this is how it ends, the complete erasure of Bengali Hindu identity.... https://t.co/hxKmrGrA1A — Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) June 12, 2025

Reacting to the incident, a user noted the recent demolition of actress Suchitra Sen’s ancestral home, tweeting: “The new regime in power is emulating Pakistan in every way.”

“This was expected,” one post read. “Maybe the ostriches with their heads in the sand will wake up now.”