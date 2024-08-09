'Concerned about Gaza, but no words on Hindus in Bangladesh': Anurag Thakur's scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi

In a pointed address during the Zero Hour of the Lok Sabha on Friday, BJP MP Anurag Thakur accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party of neglecting the safety of Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh.

Thakur's remarks came in response to the Congress party's congratulatory tweets directed at the newly formed interim government in Bangladesh, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Thakur expressed disappointment that the Congress did not address the critical issue of minority protection in their messages. “Unfortunately, the Leader of the Opposition and the Congress party, in their tweets congratulating the interim Bangladeshi government, did not raise the issue of Hindu or minority protection in Bangladesh,” he stated.

He further questioned the Congress party's silence on the plight of Hindu minorities while they vocally condemned violence in other regions, such as Gaza. “What is their reluctance to address the issue of Hindu minorities?” Thakur asked. “They speak out on violence in Gaza, yet remain silent on the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.”

The BJP MP highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his congratulatory message to Yunus, underscored the importance of ensuring the safety of all minority communities in Bangladesh.

This criticism arises amidst escalating violence in Bangladesh following the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has sought refuge in India. The country has witnessed widespread vandalism targeting Hindu temples, homes, and businesses amid protests over a controversial job quota system.

In his post on social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his best wishes to Yunus and emphasised the necessity for “safety and protection” for all minority communities in Bangladesh.

“We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities,” Modi wrote.