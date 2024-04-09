Condoms, gutkha and stones found in samosas supplied to a major automobile firm in Pune

Five persons were booked in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad area as condoms, gutkha, and stones were reportedly found in samosas delivered to a prominent automobile firm, a police official said.

Among those booked are two workers from a subcontracting firm that was supplying the samosas, alongside three partners from another firm that was previously removed because of the incidents related to adulteration, the official disclosed.

According to the official, the three partners allegedly carried out the act by planting the two workers to besmirch the reputation of the contracted firm.

The bizarre incident unfolded under the umbrella of Catalyst Service Solutions Pvt Ltd, which was responsible for catering to the canteen of the automobile giant. The samosa contract had been delegated to Manohar Enterprises, a subcontractor. Shockingly, employees of the automobile firm stumbled upon the unwanted items within the samosas on Saturday.

After Manohar Enterprises' staffers were questioned over the incident, it was found that two workers, identified as Firoz Shaikh and Vicky Shaikh, had allegedly stuffed condoms, gutka and stones in the samosas, the Chikhli police station official said.

"We registered a case under IPC section 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and 120B (criminal conspiracy). The two accused told us they are employees of SRA Enterprises and were sent by its partners to Manohar Enterprises to adulterate food supplied by the latter," he said.

SRA Enterprises was removed from the contract earlier after a bandage was found in a snack they had supplied, and the partners, identified as Rahim Shaikh, Azhar Shaikh, and Majhar Shaikh, wanted to smear the market reputation of Manohar Enterprises.

While one arrest has been made, the investigation remains ongoing.

(with inputs from PTI)