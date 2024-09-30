Congress acts against rebels in Haryana, expels 10 leaders including BS Hooda confidant's daughter

The Congress cracked a whip on rebels in Haryana on Monday, expelling 10 leaders from the party for 6 years after they were found indulging in anti-party activities. The party has expelled Chitra Sarwara, who is contesting as an Independent from Ambala Cantonment. Sarwara, the daughter of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda confidant Nirmal Singh, entered the fray after she was denied a ticket by the Congress.

Other leaders who have been expelled are Satvinder Rana, Kapoor Singh Narwal, Virender Ghoghrian, Somveer Ghasola, Manoj Kosliya, Ajit Guliya, Sharda Rathore, Lalit Nagar, and Satveer Bhana.

Sarwara is fighting against BJP's veteran leader Anil Vij, a six-time MLA and former home minister, and Parvinder Singh Pari of the Congress. Even in the 2019 Assembly elections, after the Congress denied a ticket, Sarwara contested as an Independent and stood runner-up with over 44,400 votes against Vij. Congress candidate Venu Singla secured the third spot. Sarwara’s father is the Congress nominee from the Ambala City constituency.

The Congress is facing serious rebellion in Haryana, , with at least 20-plus dissidents contesting as independents against party nominees. These include Neetu Maan from Prithla, Sudheer Chaudhari from Pataudi; Manoj from Kosli; Satwinder, Anita Dhul, Deepak, and Sumit from Kalayat; Naresh Dhande and Daluram from Guhala,; Harsh Chhikara from Gohana; Sanjeet from Jhajjar; Pradeep Gill from Jind; Lalit Nagar from Tigaon, Sharda Rathore from Ballabhgarh and Randhir Golan, Sajjan Dhul, Satbir, and Sunita Batan from Pundri, according to news asgency PTI.

For the Congress, senior leader and former minister Sampat Singh withdrew his nomination from the Nalwa seat while another leader, Ram Kishen ‘Fauji’, withdrew from the race from the Bawani Khera segment ahead of the polls.

On Sunday, the BJP expelled six leaders for contesting against the party's candidates.