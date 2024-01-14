'Congress targeting business houses': Full text of Milind Deora's statement on why he quit the party to join Shiv Sena

Milind Deora, who quit Congress after 20 years, on Sunday joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. Hours after joining Sena, he released his first statement explaining why he resigned from the Congress - a party he joined in 2004. He said the current state of the Congress no longer resonated with the party that his father Murli Deora and he joined. "It has deviated from its ideological and organizational roots, lacking appreciation for honesty and constructive criticism," said Milind, who served as Minister of State for the Ministry of Communications and IT from 2011 to 2014. He also said that Congress that once initiated India's economic liberalisation "now targets business houses as 'anti-national'."

Full text of Milind Deora's statement on why he quit Congress

As my valued voters, supporters, and well-wishers, it's essential for me to explain why I've chosen to depart from the Congress and align myself with Shiv Sena under the leadership of Eknath Shinde Ji. After the Congress faced defeat in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, I advocated for bold reforms and accountability. I readily resigned as President of Mumbai Congress, taking accountability for the party's 2019 election defeat, even though I was appointed barely one month before the polling date. I felt that if I could accept accountability, I had every right to seek it.

During the establishment of the MVA in Maharashtra in 2019, I opposed the alliance with UBT, foreseeing its detrimental impact on the Congress. Despite personal gains taking precedence over ideology for both UBT and Congress, I consistently advocated for caution over four years.

Despite being sidelined, my commitment remained steadfast in upholding the enduring relationship my family shares with the Gandhi family and the party. For a decade, I tirelessly worked for the party in various roles without seeking personal position or power.

Regrettably, the current state of the Congress no longer resonates with the party that my father Murlibhai and I joined in 1968 and 2004, respectively. It has deviated from its ideological and organizational roots, lacking appreciation for honesty and constructive criticism. The party that once initiated India's economic liberalization now targets business houses as 'anti-national.'

It has strayed from celebrating India's diverse culture and religions, fostering division based on caste, and creating a North-South divide. Failing not just to attain power but also to effectively serve as a constructive opposition at the center. After 20 years, I remain driven by a strong desire to purposefully work for the benefit of Mumbai, Maharashtra, and India.

Mumbai is my karmabhoomi, and India is my matrubhoomi. The welfare of Mumbai's citizens transcends political affiliations for me, leading to a significant political decision. I aim to utilize my productive years, administrative expertise, and political experience to serve all individuals, regardless of religion, caste, or economic status, as I have throughout my political career.

Today, we witness a humble chaiwala rising to become the Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy and an autorickshaw driver serving as the Chief Minister of India's second-largest state. This transformation enriches India's political landscape, affirming our egalitarian values. Eknath Shinde Ji stands out as one of the most diligent and accessible Chief Ministers in the country. His understanding of Maharashtra's underprivileged sections and tireless efforts to improve governance and infrastructure are commendable.

His leadership has played a pivotal role in transforming Mumbai, evident in the swift execution and effective governance of crucial infrastructure projects like MTHL, Coastal Road, Mumbai Metro, and NMIA, fostering sustained growth and development. His vision for a prosperous future for Mumbai and Maharashtra resonates with me, and I aim to support his endeavors.

Similarly, the visionary outlook of Narendra Modi Ji and Amit Shah Ji for India inspires me to contribute to their national vision.

After 55 years of my family's professional association with Congress, my decision to part ways is deeply emotional. I aspire to collaborate with a leader who values constructive ideas, acknowledges my credentials, and aims to leverage my abilities in Parliament for the progress of our nation and state. Eknath Shinde Ji believes in my potential and embodies the belief that hard work can achieve the impossible.

Inspired by the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray and through Eknath Shinde Ji's Shiv Sena, I commit to representing Mumbaikars and all Indians, advocating for inclusive and development-oriented politics. I earnestly seek your support, understanding, and blessings. I extend an invitation to everyone, regardless of their political affiliations, to join hands in building a better Mumbai and a stronger India.