'Congress, Uddhav Sena will split': Sena leader claims 10-15 MLAs set to join Shinde faction on Jan 23

Ruling Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale on Monday claimed that 10 to 15 MLAs from the opposition Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) would join the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on January 23. Shewale described the upcoming event as a "major political earthquake" set to shake Maharashtra's political landscape.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, the former Lok Sabha MP said, "There are chances of a major political earthquake on January 23, where some 10 to 15 MLAs from the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) would switch over to Shinde-led Shiv Sena. It is their own parties that are going to split, but leaders like Vijay Wadettiwar (Congress) and Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena-UBT) are spreading false news about discontent in the Shiv Sena."

Shewale's remarks came in response to earlier statements by Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut. Both leaders alleged discord within the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP coalition. The claim by Shewale is particularly significant as January 23 marks the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, along with the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), are key constituents of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). In the 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls, the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP) secured 20, 16, and 10 seats, respectively.

In Nagpur, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar speculated that Eknath Shinde might be sidelined within the ruling coalition. Reacting to rumors about Shinde's unhappiness with the appointment of guardian ministers by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Wadettiwar said, "Eknath Shinde's situation is very bad in the current political scenario. It seems Shinde may be sidelined. I wonder if Shinde's political utility is over. Shindeji was brought in by pushing out Uddhav ji (Thackeray)."

Wadettiwar hinted at a potential power shift within the ruling Shiv Sena. Referring to Industries Minister Uday Samant, he said, "A new political situation may shape up in Maharashtra with the possibility of a third 'Uday' (rise) of Shiv Sena. One Uday (Samant) is sailing in both boats and maintaining very good relations (with both sides)."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged signs of discord within the BJP-led Mahayuti government over the appointment of guardian ministers. The government had announced allocations for 36 districts but later stayed appointments for Nashik and Raigad, reportedly causing dissatisfaction within the ruling coalition.

"The government is failing to manage its internal conflicts. Eknath Shinde's anger over the allocation of guardian ministers is clear, and his authority is being questioned," Raut said. He further speculated that Uday Samant might be groomed to replace Shinde, adding, "If Shinde cannot control his ministers, how can he lead?"

(With inputs from PTI)