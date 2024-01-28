'Congress wanted to steal the leadership of INDIA alliance, proposed Kharge as PM': JDU's KC Tyagi on why Nitish Kumar joined NDA

After Janata Dal (United) switched allegiance from the Opposition's grand alliance to rejoin the NDA, party leader KC Tyagi criticized the Congress, accusing them of attempting to "steal" the leadership of the I.N.D.I.A bloc through "conspiracy." Tyagi claimed that Congress sidelined suggestions for the urgency of seat-sharing talks, leading to the fallout. This development followed Nitish Kumar's resignation as the Bihar Chief Minister, marking the end of his over a year-long association with Mahagathbandhan and the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

Tyagi claimed that the Mumbai joint Opposition meeting initially decided to contest the Lok Sabha elections without a designated Prime Ministerial face. However, during the December 19 meeting in Delhi, he alleged that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's name was proposed as the PM face "through a conspiracy."

#WATCH |JD(U) leader KC Tyagi says, " ...Congress wanted to steal the leadership of INDIA alliance. In the meeting that took place on 19th December, through a conspiracy, to get the leadership of INDIA alliance, Mallikarjun Kharge's name was proposed (as PM face), earlier in the… pic.twitter.com/DEhKBW4IDY — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024

“Congress wanted to steal the leadership of INDIA alliance. In the meeting that took place on 19th December, through a conspiracy, to get the leadership of INDIA alliance, Mallikarjun Kharge's name was proposed (as PM face), earlier in the meeting that took place in Mumbai, it was unanimously decided that without any PM face, INDIA alliance will work...through a conspiracy, Mamata Banerjee was made to propose Kharge's name as PM face,” Tyagi said.

“All other parties have made their own identity by fighting against Congress...Congress kept dragging the seat sharing, we kept saying that seat sharing needs to happen immediately...INDIA lacked plans to fight against BJP,” he added.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated that he anticipated Nitish Kumar's departure from the alliance, noting, "There are many people in the country who are opportunistic." Kharge mentioned that he had discussed the matter with Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, who also indicated that Nitish Kumar would leave. He acknowledged the delicate situation, saying that if they spoke prematurely, it could jeopardize the unity of the I.N.D.I.A bloc. Kharge emphasized the existence of opportunistic individuals in the country, likening them to those who switch alliances opportunistically.

"There are many people in the country like 'Aaya Ram-Gaya Ram'. Earlier he and us were fighting together. When I talked to Lalu Ji and Tejashwi, they also said that Nitish is going. If he wanted to stay, he would have stayed but he wants to go. That's why we already knew this, but to keep the I.N.D.I.A bloc intact, if we say something wrong, the wrong message will be sent. This information was already given to us by Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. Today that came true. There are many people in the country like 'Aaya Ram-Gaya Ram'," Kharge said.

On January 28, Nitish Kumar resigned from his position as the Chief Minister of Bihar. Amidst a backdrop of political unrest within the Mahagathbandhan, or grand alliance, Kumar made the decision to step down and is expected to join forces with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). This move comes after Kumar's departure from the NDA in August 2022, which had led to the formation of the grand alliance government in Bihar.

Kumar's resignation was not an isolated incident; it was his fourth such move in the past decade and the second during his current term. He cited the slow progress of talks with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, which he had spearheaded to challenge the BJP, as a reason for his exit. According to Kumar, the INDIA bloc was not performing satisfactorily, leading him to consult with various parties before ultimately deciding to resign.

