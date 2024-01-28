Bihar CM's resignation: Congress compares Nitish Kumar to a 'chameleon', says people will never forgive his betrayal

Moments after Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the RJD, the Congress launched a scathing attack on the former Bihar chief minister and compared him with a 'chameleon'. In a tweet, Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh called him a 'chameleon' and said that the people of Bihar will not forgive the "experts of this betrayal".

"Nitish Kumar, who frequently changes political partners, is giving tough competition to the chameleons in changing colours. The people of Bihar will not forgive the experts of this betrayal and those who made them dance to their tune," the Congress leader said.

बार-बार राजनीतिक साझेदार बदलने वाले नीतीश कुमार रंग बदलने में गिरगिटों को कड़ी टक्कर दे रहे हैं।



इस विश्वासघात के विशेषज्ञ और उन्हें इशारों पर नचाने वालों को बिहार की जनता माफ़ नहीं करेगी।



बिलकुल साफ़ है की भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा से प्रधानमंत्री और भाजपा घबराए हुए हैं और उससे… https://t.co/v47tQ8ykaw — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 28, 2024

Also read: Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM in big setback for INDIA bloc, to form govt with BJP

Nitish Kumar, the key architect of the INDIA alliance, has broken his alliance with the RJD and will be forming the next government with the BJP. This is a major blow for the Congress and the INDIA bloc, which was hoping to put up a tough fight against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

After Nitish resigned as the Bihar CM, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Yadav had told him that the JDU chief may return to the NDA. Kharge said he knew this was going to happen but did not do anything to keep the alliance intact.

Congress, which has 19 MLAs in Bihar, was part of the JDU-RJD government in the state. Also, the INDIA alliance was formed after Nitish Kumar made initial moves and brought Mamata Banerjee and the Congress together.

Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde said that the BJP MLAs unanimously passed the proposal to form the NDA government in the state with BJP, JD(U), and other allies. Bihar BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary has been elected as the Leader of the legislative party, while Vijay Sinha has been elected as the Deputy Leader.

Samrat Chaudhary said: "The mandate that we (BJP and JDU) received in 2020 for the development of Bihar and to end the terror of Lalu Yadav - when the BJP received the proposal from Nitish Kumar to ensure that there is no jungle raj in Bihar and Sanjay Jha came here as his ambassador, we decided to support it."