'Congress won't talk about Muslim castes, it has become a hate factory': PM Modi's all-out attack on Rahul Gandhi

A day after the stunning win in Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Congress and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of dividing Hindus. In an apparent reference to caste census, the Prime Minister said that Congress does not talk about castes in Muslim community. The grand old party, he said, talks about only the Hindu castes as it wants to divide the Hindu society. The Prime Minister also accused the Congress of spreading hatred for its vote banks.

The Prime Minister said Congress had always followed the formula of 'divide and gain power'. "Congress has repeatedly proved that it is an irresponsible party. It is still creating new narratives to divide the country. Congress keeps bringing formulas to divide the society. Congress's formula is clear: keep scaring Muslims, intimidate them, convert them into vote bank and strengthen the vote bank."

"The policy of Congress is to make one caste of Hindus fight against another caste. Congress knows that the more Hindus get divided, the more it will benefit. Congress wants to keep the Hindu society on fire by any means so that it can continue to make political gains out of it. Wherever elections are held in India, Congress applies this formula," the Prime Minister said.

Modi said that Congress fights elections on completely communal and casteist lines. "Dividing the Hindu society and making it their winning formula is the basis of Congress's politics," he said, adding that the grand old party Congress is suppressing the Indian tradition of 'Sarvajan Hitaye - Sarvajan Sukhaye', "it is suppressing the Sanatan tradition".

Continuing his attack, the Prime Minister said that the Congress, a party that ruled the country for decades, was now desperate to gain back the power. "Every day, they sow seeds of hatred into people's minds. Soon after independence, Mahatma Gandhi sensed the vile intentions of Congress, and that's why he wanted to dismantle the party."

A day after a resounding win in Haryana, the Prime Minister said that Haryana has reflected the mood of the country by blessing the BJP with a third tenure. He said the Congress' ecosystem of "urban-naxalites was busy in selling false propaganda" to the people. "They tried to create a divide between different sections of the society. However, the people saw through their lies," he stated.

The saffron party on Tuesday made a stunning return in the state despite a strong anti-incumbency. The Congress was most favoured to win the state but a combination of mistakes dashed the party's hope in the first direct contest with BJP after the Lok Sabha results.