Congress worker's death in Lucknow protest ignites blame game, family alleges negligence

The death of a 28-year-old Congress worker during a protest in Lucknow has sparked controversy, with his family alleging negligence and Congress leaders accusing the police of brutality. Prabhat Pandey, a Youth Congress secretary and native of Gorakhpur, collapsed during the party’s protest near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday and was later declared dead.

Prabhat’s uncle, Manish Pandey, claimed his nephew’s life could have been saved if people at the Congress office had acted promptly. “I received a call from the Congress office saying Prabhat was lying unconscious. He was rushed to a hospital, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival. Had timely attention been given, his life might have been saved,” Manish said. Citing the post-mortem report, he added, “Both of Prabhat’s lungs were blocked, leading to suffocation and his death.”

Manish also revealed that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had called to offer condolences. “But condolences will not bring back my child (nephew). My family is shattered,” he said.

Prabhat, who had been staying with his uncle in Lucknow, had been active in party affairs and participated in Wednesday's demonstration. His funeral on Thursday turned chaotic following the visit of Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Rai. Angry locals accused Rai of exploiting the tragedy for political mileage, sparking tension at the gathering.

Rai, however, blamed Prabhat’s death on alleged police excesses. “Prabhat Pandey’s death is the result of police brutality during the protest,” Rai asserted.

DCP (Central Lucknow) Raveena Tyagi contradicted these claims, stating that Prabhat was brought to the Civil Hospital in an unconscious state from the Congress office. “Doctors confirmed there were no visible injury marks on his body,” Tyagi said.

The police have registered a formal complaint (FIR) and assured further investigation. “Appropriate legal action will follow,” officials added.

Meanwhile, the Congress leadership has vehemently condemned the police's handling of protests in Uttar Pradesh and Assam, alleging excessive use of force. The incident has added fuel to ongoing tensions between the party and the state administration, with both sides trading blame over Prabhat’s untimely demise.