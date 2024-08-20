‘Constitution can defeat arrogance…’: Kharge after Centre asks UPSC to cancel lateral entry ad

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Constitution has the power to defeat “arrogance and dictatorial power” in an apparent attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His remarks come after the government on Tuesday asked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to withdraw the latest advertisement for lateral entry in bureaucracy.

“Long live the Constitution! The Congress Party's fight for social justice for Dalits, tribals, backward and weaker sections has foiled the BJP's plans to snatch away reservation. Modi government's letter on lateral entry shows that only the power of the Constitution can defeat the arrogance of dictatorial power,” he said.

Kharge said that the “government has taken a step back due to the campaign of Congress and INDIA parties, but as long as BJP-RSS is in power, it will keep adopting new tactics to snatch away reservation”.

“Whether it is the attack on the middle class by long term capital gains/indexation in the budget, or referring the Waqf Bill to JPC, or putting the Broadcast Bill on the back-burner – the power of the people and the opposition is saving the country from the Modi government,” he said.

In an earlier post, Kharge accused the BJP government of undermining the reservation system through two recent actions. Firstly, the Modi government has advertised for at least 45 posts of Joint Secretary, Directors, and Deputy Secretary through lateral entry, raising questions about the provision of reservation for SC, ST, OBC, and EWS categories; secondly, the High Court has exposed irregularities in the appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers in Uttar Pradesh, where the constitutional rights of Dalit and backward classes were allegedly violated, he said.

The Centre asked UPSC to withdraw the lateral entry ad amid a row over reservation in the advertised posts. Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh asked UPSC to cancel the advertisement so that marginalised communities get their rightful representation in government services.

On August 17, the UPSC issued a notification for the recruitment of 45 joint secretaries, directors and deputy secretaries through lateral entry -- referred to as appointment of specialists (including those from the private sector) in government departments. This led to a furore from opposition parties that claimed that the ad undermined the reservation rights of OBCs, SCs and STs.

"It is well known that, as a principle, lateral entry was endorsed by the Second Administrative Reforms Commission which was constituted in 2005, chaired by Shri Veerappa Moily. The recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission in 2013 were also in the same direction," said Singh.