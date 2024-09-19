Construction of 12 industrial smart cities to begin this year

Construction of the recently approved 12 industrial smart cities will commence this year, while construction of four more that are already underway is likely to be completed by the end of next year, said Rajat Kumar Saini, CEO and Managing Director of the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC).

In an interaction with Business Today, Saini said they have already received a lot of enquiries from investors for these cities. “People are making enquiries, even these new 12, which are nothing, just plain raw land. There is a renewed interest. That interest is not because of us; that interest is in general, in the Indian economy,” he underlined.

The Union Cabinet had last month approved 12 industrial areas, strategically located across 10 states and planned along six major corridors. These approved cities include Khurpia in Uttarakhand, Rajpura-Patiala in Punjab, Dighi in Maharashtra, Gaya in Bihar, and Palakkad in Kerala.

More projects are under construction, including the Tumakuru Industrial Township in Karnataka, the Krishnapatnam Industrial Area in Andhra Pradesh, the Integrated Multimodal Logistics Hub at Nangal Chaudhary, and the Multi Modal Logistics Hub at Dadri in Greater Noida.

With this, the total number of such industrial smart cities will go up to 20 in the country, spread across several states and located along industrial corridors. These new industrial cities are being built as greenfield smart cities of global standards. They are being constructed ahead of demand in the plug-and-play model and walk-to-work concepts. They would have advanced infrastructure to support sustainable and efficient industrial operations.

Four greenfield industrial smart cities have already been completed, including Dholera Special Investment Region, Gujarat; Aurangabad Industrial Township Limited, Maharashtra; the Integrated Industrial Township, Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh); and the Integrated Industrial Township, Vikram Udyogpuri (Madhya Pradesh). The investment potential of just these four smart cities is estimated to be $20.5 billion.