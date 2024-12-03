'Constructive engagement': S Jaishankar highlights border resolution progress with China in Lok Sabha

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, stating that India-China relations have seen signs of improvement, reflecting the government's commitment to sustained diplomatic engagement with Beijing. He highlighted the resolution of several border issues through recent military and diplomatic talks, including the October agreement on patrolling protocols along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Related Articles

Jaishankar acknowledged that ties between the two nations had been "abnormal" since 2020, following China's actions that disrupted peace and tranquillity in border regions. “It is a credit to our armed forces that, despite the logistical challenges posed by terrain and the pandemic, they responded swiftly and effectively to counter Chinese troops,” he said.

He explained that the disengagement phase at key friction points has now been successfully completed, paving the way for discussions on de-escalation and better management of activities along the LAC. "The next priority is to address the amassing of troops along the LAC, with a view toward de-escalation," he added.

The minister underscored that India’s broader relationship with China has been significantly impacted by tensions in border areas. However, he emphasised the government’s unwavering focus on protecting national security interests while pursuing a fair and mutually acceptable resolution to the boundary issue.

“In my recent meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, we agreed to convene the special representatives and the foreign secretary-level mechanism soon,” Jaishankar informed the House, stressing that dialogue remains the cornerstone of India’s approach to resolving disputes.

He also outlined three guiding principles for managing the border effectively, based on lessons from recent challenges. “In the coming days, we will continue to prioritise national security while seeking constructive bilateral engagement with China,” he concluded.

