'No direct evidence': Canadian govt denies report linking PM Modi, Jaishankar to Nijjar murder plot

The Canadian government affirmed on Friday that there is no evidence connecting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi or his senior officials to any criminal activities within Canada, including the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

This clarification follows a report from a Canadian newspaper citing an unnamed national security official who alleged that Indian Union Home Minister Amit Shah orchestrated the plot to kill Nijjar. The report further claimed that Prime Minister Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval were aware of the purported plan.

However, the same source acknowledged that the Canadian government possesses "no direct evidence" to support these serious allegations against Modi and his officials.

In its statement, the Canadian government explicitly distanced itself from the claims, asserting that there is no corroborating evidence.

"On October 14th, due to a significant and ongoing threat to public safety, the RCMP and officials took the unusual step of making public accusations of serious criminal activity in Canada allegedly perpetrated by agents of the government of India," the statement read.

It continued, "The government of Canada has not stated, nor is it aware of evidence linking Prime Minister Modi, Minister Jaishankar, or NSA Doval to serious criminal activity within Canada. Any suggestion to the contrary is both speculative and inaccurate."

The clarification comes in the wake of a strong rebuttal from India, which labelled the newspaper's report as "ludicrous" and detrimental to the already strained diplomatic relations since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of involvement in Nijjar's killing last year.

"We do not normally comment on media reports. However, such ludicrous statements made to a newspaper purportedly by a Canadian government source should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve," stated Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs. "Smear campaigns like this only further damage our already strained ties," he added.

India denies involvement

India has consistently denied any involvement in Nijjar’s murder, deeming the accusations as "absurd" and politically motivated while accusing Canada of providing refuge to pro-Khalistan extremist groups.

Diplomatic relations between the two nations have deteriorated significantly following allegations made last month by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), accusing Indian government agents of involvement in not only murder but also extortion and intimidation. This escalating rift prompted both countries to expel top envoys.

Nijjar was fatally shot outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2023. Earlier this year, Canadian authorities arrested and charged four Indian nationals in connection with the murder.

