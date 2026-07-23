‘Converted into a political agitation,’ says PIL against students’ protest; Delhi HC to hear case on Friday

Students' protest: The Delhi High Court has agreed to listen to a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a probe into the Cockroach Janata Party-led protest over the NEET exam irregularities at Jantar Mantar. The petitioner requested the case be listed on Friday.

"This is against the so-called student agitation. They have made the entire Delhi hostage. Roads have been blocked. Citizens of Delhi are suffering," lawyer Barun Kumar Sinha submitted. Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya agreed, and said, “Alright. Tomorrow.”

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Petitioner Satish Kumar Aggarwal, ex-vice president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha raised questions about the "true nature, purpose, and objectives of the protest", and demanded a "comprehensive investigation" to ascertain if any external elements were involved in the activities “prejudicial to public order, national security, and the sovereignty and integrity of India".

The plea said that leaders of various political parties participated and influenced the protest, thereby “converting what was projected as a student demonstration into a political agitation”.

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“The petitioner further alleges that the protest witnessed obstruction of public movement, including an ambulance, damage to public and private property, attacks upon journalists, attempts to breach security arrangements near Parliament House, and injuries to police and other public officials," the PIL petition stated.

The petition asked for investigation by “appropriate specialised agencies including the National Investigation Agency”.

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The CJP has been holding a protest since June 20, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Thousands of students joined the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march, led by CJP. The police lathi-charged and used tear gas on the students to get them to disperse. The Centre asked the police to respond to PILs alleging excessive force against the students.