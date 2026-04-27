Cool roofs, misting systems, ORS for kids: All about Delhi CM's 'Heat Wave Action Plan 2026'

Delhi has recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius for nearly 40 consecutive days over each of the past two to three years. This summer is expected to be no different, and the city's government is not waiting for the heat to peak before acting.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday reviewed the Heat Wave Action Plan 2026 and directed officials to ensure its strict implementation across the capital, describing this year's approach as more scientific and robust than previous years.

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The plan covers a wide range: cool roofing, misting systems at bus stops, ORS support for schoolchildren, rest periods for construction workers, and water arrangements for stray animals and birds. Satellite data has been used to map high-risk thermal zones across the city, with vulnerable groups and specific hotspot localities placed at the centre of the response.

Also read: Heatwave tightens grip: Delhi sizzles as temperatures hit 45°. When is relief expected?

Protecting workers and children

Two of the plan's most immediate provisions focus on those with the least protection from the heat.

Schoolchildren may be given ORS solution before leaving school during severe heatwave conditions to prevent dehydration during their commute home.

Construction workers could be directed to halt outdoor activity between 12 noon and 3 pm when conditions are at their most dangerous. Workers will also be provided with drinking water, caps and gamchas for sun protection, while first-aid kits and ice packs will be kept on hand at worksites.

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Cool roofs, misting systems and anti-smog guns

On the infrastructure side, the government is moving toward a formal Cool Roof Policy 2026. A reflective coating has already been applied across nearly 28,674 square feet at Kashmere Gate ISBT to reduce indoor temperatures. High-pressure misting systems are being installed at bus stops, and anti-smog guns will be deployed to cool densely built-up areas across the city.

The Delhi Development Authority, Education Department and Delhi Jal Board have been directed to install water containers for birds and dedicated water points for stray animals at parks, bus depots and school campuses.

Where the heat hits hardest

Using satellite data, the government identified the city's most heat-vulnerable zones. Ayanagar in south Delhi ranks among the most sensitive areas, having previously recorded a high of 45.5 degrees Celsius. Najafgarh and Safdarjung have also witnessed extreme temperatures. Wazirpur, Jahangirpuri, Khayala, Shastri Park, Vishwas Nagar, Harkesh Nagar, Hari Nagar and Delhi Gate have been flagged as thermal hotspots.

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Densely populated fringe areas, including Sawda, Mubarakpur Dabas, Bhalswa, Nand Nagri, Gokulpuri, and Bakkarwala, are experiencing strong heat-island effects. Additional ORS stock, Quick Response Teams and water tankers have been positioned in these localities.

The Health Department has placed over 339 health centres across 13 districts on alert. More than 30 hospitals have set up dedicated five-bed cool rooms for heatwave patients. Around 39 Quick Response Teams and trained ASHA workers are on standby. Residents can reach emergency services through helplines 1077, 1070 and 112, all operating around the clock.

Power demand warning

Gupta also flagged the pressure the heat will place on Delhi's power infrastructure. Peak electricity demand this summer could cross 9,000 MW, up from last year's maximum of 8,442 MW. The chief minister issued a direct warning to power distribution companies: outages during peak summer, particularly to hospitals, water treatment plants and mobile towers, will not be tolerated.

(With inputs from PTI)