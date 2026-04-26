Heatwave tightens grip: Delhi sizzles as temperatures hit 45°. When is relief expected?

The national capital is reeling under an intense and persistent heatwave, with temperatures hovering between 43°C and 45°C across large parts of Delhi-NCR. What makes this spell particularly punishing is not just the daytime highs, but the lack of meaningful relief even after sunset.

Hot nights, dry winds, and heavy air have combined to create exhausting conditions for residents already bracing for a long summer.

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The India Meteorological Department has issued repeated alerts, warning that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue in the short term.

🔥 Heat Wave Alert!



Scorching conditions to continue over parts of Northwest & Central India for the next 3 days. Stay alert!



💧 Hydrate frequently

🧢 Avoid direct sun (12–4 PM)

👕 Wear light, loose cotton clothes

🏠 Stay indoors when possible

⚠️ Watch for heatstroke symptoms… pic.twitter.com/NhrwCFQjq7 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 26, 2026

Its latest weather updates also highlight the growing risk of heat-related illnesses such as dehydration and heatstroke, especially for those exposed to the sun for prolonged hours.

Heat to peak before a shift in weather

According to current forecasts, the worst of the heat is expected to persist until around April 27, with strong westerly winds continuing to push hot, dry air into the region. These winds, typical of northwestern India during peak summer buildup, have prevented any cooling influence from reaching the capital.

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However, a gradual shift is already on the horizon. From April 28 onward, meteorological conditions are expected to change as a Western Disturbance begins to influence north India’s weather systems. This shift is likely to bring increased cloud cover, gusty winds, and the possibility of dust storms and scattered thunderstorms.

How much relief can Delhi expect?

The incoming weather system is expected to bring a drop of around 3-5°C in daytime temperatures, which could push highs down into the upper-30s. While this may not feel dramatically cool, it will offer noticeable respite compared to the current extremes.

🇮🇳 India became the HOTTEST nation on earth this week with 92–100 of the world’s 100 hottest cities! pic.twitter.com/YkmB0LtyJe — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) April 26, 2026

There is also a chance of light rain or drizzle in isolated pockets, which, combined with changing wind patterns, should improve overall comfort levels. That said, the relief is expected to be temporary and uneven, with temperatures likely to fluctuate in the days that follow.

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Why this heatwave is hitting harder

Several factors have come together to intensify this heatwave beyond typical April conditions. The absence of early pre-monsoon activity has meant fewer clouds and no cooling showers, allowing temperatures to rise unchecked. At the same time, persistent dry winds from the west have kept humidity low during the day but contributed to hot, uncomfortable nights.

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Delhi’s expanding urban landscape has also played a role. Concrete structures, traffic emissions, and reduced green cover amplify what is known as the urban heat island effect, trapping heat and making densely populated areas feel significantly hotter than surrounding regions.

How to remain safe

With the heatwave still at its peak, caution remains essential. Health experts advise minimizing outdoor activity during the hottest hours of the day, particularly between early afternoon and late afternoon when temperatures spike the most. Staying hydrated is critical, and people are encouraged to consume fluids regularly even if they do not feel thirsty.

Special care is needed for vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, and those working outdoors, as they face a higher risk of heat-related complications. Recognizing early symptoms — such as dizziness, fatigue, or excessive sweating — can help prevent more serious health issues.