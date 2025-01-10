‘Correct’: BJP’s Annamalai backs ‘dear friend’ R Ashwin on Hindi ‘not national language’ remark

K Annamalai, the state president of BJP in Tamil Nadu, expressed his support for former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin’s statement that Hindi is not the country’s “national language.” Annamalai further clarified that Hindi should instead be regarded as a link language.

Referring to Ashwin as his “dear friend,” Annamalai publicly endorsed the cricketer’s viewpoint on January 10, reiterating that Hindi serves as a “language of convenience.”

“Correct. It is not our national language, and I am also telling you this. It is not just my dear friend Ashwin who says this. Hindi is not the national language. It has always been a link language, a language of convenience,” Annamalai told ANI when asked about Ashwin’s remarks.

Ashwin made these comments during a speech at a graduation ceremony in Chennai, where he clarified that Hindi is an official language but not the national language. His remark came amidst the ongoing debate surrounding the status of Hindi as the national or official language of India.

At the convocation, Ashwin engaged with the students, asking them which language they would prefer for him to address them in. While some chose English and there was overwhelming support for Tamil, there was no response when he suggested Hindi.

“Hindi -- no response. I thought I would say that Hindi is not our national language, but an official language,” PTI quoted Ashwin, who retired mid-Test series during India’s tour of Australia in December 2024.

Back in 2022, under Annamalai's leadership, the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit had firmly stated that it would not allow the “imposition of Hindi” in the state. Annamalai had made it clear that his party would not permit any forceful promotion of Hindi in Tamil Nadu.

While the Indian Constitution designates Hindi as the official language of India, it does not recognise it as the national language. Additionally, the Constitution observes September 14 as Hindi Diwas, a day that honours the language's status as the official language of the Union government.