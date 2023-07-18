'We are breaking barriers & enhancing public outreach’: India contributes $1 million to the United Nations to promote the Hindi language

Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, on Monday, announced that India has made a voluntary contribution of $1 million to the UN. This contribution aims to support the promotion of the Hindi language within the organization and foster inclusive dialogue and understanding.

Kamboj handed over the cheque of $1 million to Melissa Fleming, the Under Secretary General of the United Nations Department of Global Communications.

The official Twitter page of India at UN New York on Monday tweeted: “Investing in linguistic inclusivity! PR Ruchira Kamboj handed a cheque of $1,000,000 to USG Melissa Fleming towards expanding the usage of Hindi at UN. With the Hindi@UN project, we are breaking barriers & enhancing public outreach.”

Investing in linguistic inclusivity!



PR @ruchirakamboj handed a cheque of $1,000,000 to USG @MelissaFleming towards expanding the usage of #Hindi in @UN. With the Hindi@UN project, we are breaking barriers & enhancing public outreach.



— India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) July 17, 2023

“The Indian Government is delighted to make a substantial voluntary contribution to the @UN, with a focus on promoting the usage of Hindi. A step towards fostering inclusive dialogue and understanding,” Kamboj later tweeted.

"The Indian Government is delighted to make a substantial voluntary contribution to the @UN, with a focus on promoting the usage of Hindi. A step towards fostering inclusive dialogue and understanding."
— Ruchira Kamboj (@ruchirakamboj) July 17, 2023

Expressing her gratitude for the contribution, Fleming tweeted: “We are grateful to India at UN, New York and Ruchira Kamboj for their generous investment in our UN in Hindi service to bring UN news and stories to Hindi speaking audiences in India and beyond.”

"We are grateful to India at UN, New York and Ruchira Kamboj for their generous investment in our UN in Hindi service to bring UN news and stories to Hindi speaking audiences in India and beyond."
— Melissa Fleming 🇺🇳 (@MelissaFleming) July 17, 2023

Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj stated that the Indian government remains committed to advancing the use of the Hindi language within the United Nations. She expressed her satisfaction in collaborating with the United Nations towards achieving this objective.

According to a press release issued by the Permanent Mission of India, the amount was given to the UN “towards the expansion of usage of the Hindi language in the United Nations.”

The Hindi@UN initiative, launched in 2018 through a partnership with the UN Department of Public Information, aimed to enhance the United Nations' communication efforts in the Hindi language. Its primary goal was to expand public engagement and raise awareness about global issues among the vast Hindi-speaking population worldwide.

The dissemination of UN News in Hindi occurs through multiple platforms, including UN News, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Additionally, a weekly audio bulletin, UN News-Hindi, is also utilized to share information with the audience.

According to a recent press release, the UN Hindi social media accounts, which have approximately 50,000 followers on Twitter, 29,000 on Instagram, and 15,000 on Facebook, regularly publish nearly 1,000 posts each year. The Hindi UN News website, with an annual impression count of 1.3 million, consistently ranks among the top ten search results on various internet search engines.