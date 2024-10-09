'Could I have done things differently?': CJI DY Chandrachud opens up about his legacy as historic tenure nears its end

With just a month remaining before his retirement, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, in a very candid admission over his tenure and his legacy, revealed that his thoughts of late have been increasingly preoccupied with how history will judge his time at the helm of the Supreme Court and the legacy he will leave behind for future generations of judges and legal professionals.

Justice Chandrachud, who assumed the office of CJI on November 9, 2022, following the retirement of CJI UU Lalit, is set to step down on November 10, 2024. His two-year term will be the longest for any CJI in the past 14 years.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of Bhutan's JSW Law School in Paro, the CJI shared his introspective concerns, stating, “As my tenure comes to an end, my mind is heavily preoccupied with fears and anxieties about the future and the past. I find myself pondering: Did I achieve everything I set out to do? How will history judge my tenure? Could I have done things differently? What legacy will I leave for future generations of judges and legal professionals?”

CJI Chandrachud acknowledged that many of these questions remain unanswered and may always be beyond his control. However, he finds solace in the fact that he has approached his role with dedication. “Over the last two years, I have woken up every morning with a commitment to give the job my fullest and gone to bed with the satisfaction that I served my country with utmost dedication. It is in this, that I seek solace,” he added, emphasizing that focusing on the journey rather than the outcomes provides inner peace.

CJI Chandrachud's tenure has been marked by significant rulings that will shape his legacy. One of the key decisions under his leadership was in the electoral bonds case, where the Supreme Court upheld the controversial scheme that facilitates anonymous donations to political parties, a verdict that sparked debate about transparency in political funding. Another milestone came when the court expanded the right to privacy in its judgments related to data protection, bolstering civil liberties in an era of increasing digital surveillance.

He also presided over cases involving marital rights, gender equality, and environmental law, making strides toward protecting constitutional freedoms and ensuring justice in the digital age. His ruling in the Joseph Shine case decriminalized adultery, upholding personal freedoms and gender equality.

Reflecting on the intersection of traditional values and modern democratic ideals, CJI Chandrachud remarked during his speech that there is a common misconception that traditional values in Asia are antithetical to liberty, equality, and dissent. He urged students to challenge this view, saying, “A dispassionate look at the history of our communities in Asia often yields a different answer.”

In his closing remarks, he encouraged the students to hold on to their passion for justice, acknowledging that while youthful ideals may be tempered by inexperience and uncertainty, they should never lose sight of the desire to "right the wrongs of the world."

As he prepares to leave the judiciary, CJI Chandrachud’s reflections provide a window into the mind of a man who has spent years shaping the country's legal landscape, wrestling with the weight of history and the complexities of justice. His legacy, both in landmark judgments and in his approach to leadership, will remain a key part of India's judicial evolution.