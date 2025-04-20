Cousins thaw? Uddhav, Raj hint at reunion, say Maharashtra bigger than 'trivial fights'

Estranged cousins Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray have sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation with statements indicating they could ignore "trivial issues" and join hands nearly two decades after a bitter parting of ways.

While Raj, who heads the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), said uniting in the interests of "Marathi manoos" was not difficult, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said he was ready to put aside trivial fights, provided that those working against Maharashtra's interests were not entertained.

Uddhav's assertion was seen as a veiled reference to the MNS chief recently hosting Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the rival Shiv Sena, at his residence. Without naming his cousin, Uddhav Thackeray said nothing should be done to help the "thieves", an apparent reference to the BJP and Shinde-led Sena.

The buzz about rapprochement started after Raj Thackeray said - in a podcast interview with filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar - that he had no issues when working with Uddhav in the undivided Shiv Sena. The question is whether Uddhav wants to work with him, he said.

"For a bigger cause, our fights and issues are trivial. Maharashtra is very big. For Maharashtra, the existence of Marathi manoos (native Marathi-speakers), these fights are very trivial. I don't think it is a difficult task to come together and stay united. But the issue is of desire," said the MNS chief.

"It is not the question of my wish or selfishness. We need to look at the larger picture. All Maharashtrians should form one party," Raj said when asked whether the estranged cousins could come together.

Later in the day, speaking at a Sena (UBT) event, Uddhav Thackeray said, "I am also ready to put aside trivial issues and I appeal to everyone to come together for the sake of Marathi manoos."

Without naming Raj, he said the latter should have opposed businesses from Maharashtra going to Gujarat. "It cannot be that (you) support (BJP during Lok Sabha polls), then oppose (during assembly polls) and again compromise. This cannot happen," Uddhav said.

"First decide that whoever works against the interests of Maharashtra will not be welcomed at home, you will not go to their homes and break bread with them. Then talk about the interests of Maharashtra," he added.

During the Lok Sabha polls, Raj Thackeray had announced unconditional support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Uddhav further said he was ready to set aside minor disagreements. "I am saying I don't have fights with anyone, and if any, I am resolving them. But decide on this first," he said.

MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande, however, said that his party had a bad experience with Uddhav Thackeray during the 2014 assembly polls and 2017 civic body polls when there was a chorus of demand that the cousins should reunite.

"I don't think (Raj) saheb has given any proposal for an alliance after such a bad experience. Now they are asking us not to talk to the BJP. (But) If Prime Minister Narendra Modi were to call Uddhav, he will go running to the BJP," Deshpande said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also reacted to the development, saying: "If they come together, we are happy. Estranged people should come together, and if their disputes end, it is a good thing...I feel the media is reading too much between the lines, so it is better to wait for some time."

Raj, nephew of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, quit the party in January 2006, blaming Uddhav for his decision. He then launched the MNS which initially took a strident anti-North Indian stand. After winning 13 seats in the 2009 assembly elections, MNS was pushed to the margins. It drew a blank in the 2024 assembly polls.

