Covid cases climb to 7,400; Karnataka logs highest daily cases, Kerala tops active cases, Delhi sees decline

India’s active Covid-19 caseload reached 7,400 as of June 14, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country logged 269 new infections and nine deaths in the last 24 hours, signaling a renewed uptick driven by emerging virus variants.

Among the nine recent Covid-related deaths, Maharashtra reported four, Kerala three, and Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan one each. The deceased included a 34-year-old man from Maharashtra; the rest were elderly patients with pre-existing respiratory and chronic health issues.

The current rise in cases has been linked to new variants, including LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the recently identified NB.1.8.1 subvariant.

Kerala continues to record the highest number of active cases at 2,109. Karnataka reported the most new infections in the past 24 hours, with 132 cases, raising its active count to 527. Gujarat logged 79 new cases, pushing its active caseload to 1,437, while Delhi's active cases fell to 672.

The national Covid-19 death toll has now reached 87, with recent fatalities reported from four states: Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

Despite the uptick, health experts have advised against a mass booster vaccination drive. They recommend a targeted approach, focusing on high-risk groups, citing widespread hybrid immunity and existing vaccine coverage among the general population.

Medical professionals have also emphasised the importance of distinguishing Covid-19 from other seasonal viral infections, which can exhibit similar symptoms such as fever, fatigue, and respiratory discomfort.

The Indian Medical Association has called for continued preventive measures, including mask usage and proper hygiene, to contain further spread of the virus.