Crack in MVA widening? Sena (UBT) upset after Sharad Pawar felicitates Eknath Shinde

Cracks within the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance appeared to widen further after NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar openly praised Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for his leadership.

Pawar's gesture, which included felicitating Shinde with the ‘Mahadji Shinde Rashtra Gaurav Puraskar’ at the 98th All India Marathi Literary Conference, did not sit well with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, sources told India Today on Wednesday.

Pawar, who chairs the literary conference, complimented Shinde’s governance and expressed his happiness that someone from his home district of Satara had become the Chief Minister. "He (Shinde) has taken an inclusive approach to governance and development," Pawar said during his address. However, sources close to Uddhav Thackeray revealed that he was unhappy with Pawar’s attendance at the event, indicating a growing rift within the MVA.

This is not the first time Pawar has praised political opponents. Just last month, the veteran leader surprised many by crediting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the BJP’s victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls. NCP-SP, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Congress contested the assembly polls together.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde returned the compliments, calling Sharad Pawar a mentor in maintaining relationships beyond political lines. "One has to learn from Pawar how to maintain relations going beyond political lines," Shinde said while accepting the award. He also recalled that Pawar was the son-in-law of renowned spin bowler Sadashiv Shinde, known for his deceptive googly deliveries. "Pawar also bowls googly deliveries that are tough to decipher. I have good relations with him, and I am confident he won’t bowl me a googly in the future," Shinde quipped.

During his speech, Shinde credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for supporting Maharashtra's development over the last two-and-a-half years. He also acknowledged lessons learned from Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and his mentor Anand Dighe. "Development works in the state were achieved in a short span of time, with the Centre standing like a rock beside us," he said.

The event was attended by several prominent leaders, including Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. The 98th Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan is scheduled to be held from February 21 to 23 at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi, with Sharad Pawar serving as chairman of the reception committee.

Sharad Pawar’s recent moves have left political observers speculating about the future of the MVA alliance, which was cobbled together by him to form the government in Maharashtra.

