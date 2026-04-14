Crackdown on overloading: Now, pay four times more on national highways if your vehicle is overloaded

Overloaded vehicles plying on national highways will be charged four times the base rate, according to new rules notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Fourth Amendment Rules, 2026, aim to strengthen enforcement and ensure rationalised fee collection for overloaded vehicles.

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The amended rules will come into force from April 15. As per the notification, a revised framework has been introduced under Rule 10 for levy of fees on vehicles carrying loads beyond the permissible Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW).

The amendment seeks to promote compliance with prescribed load limits and enhance road safety while protecting highway infrastructure.

As per the revised fee structure for overloading, vehicles found carrying excess load will be charged based on the percentage of overloading. There is no levy for up to 10% excess load but levy get sharper with increase in load. For over 10% and up to 40%, the fee charged will be 2 times the base rate and above 40%; the vehicles will have to pay 4 times the base rate.

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Overloading will be determined using certified weight measurement devices installed at fee plazas and in cases where weighment facilities are not available at fee plazas, no overload fee shall be levied.

Overloading fees shall be collected through FASTag only. Details of overloaded vehicles will be recorded and reported to the National Vehicle Register (VAHAN). Vehicles entering National Highways without a valid FASTag will attract applicable provisions under existing rules.

The provisions will not apply to certain private investment projects executed prior to commencement, unless concessionaires consent to adopt the revised rules.

The amendment is expected to improve compliance, reduce road damage caused by overloaded vehicles, and promote safer and more efficient movement of goods across National Highways seamless with WIM.