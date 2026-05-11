IT dividend stocks: TCS vs Infosys vs Wipro vs LTM — Who announced the highest amount?

Dividend announcements from Indian IT companies have remained in focus as several technology firms declared shareholder payouts alongside their FY26 earnings. Among them, LTM Ltd (formerly known as LTIMindtree Ltd) recommended a final dividend of Rs 53 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The company has fixed Monday, May 25, 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the final dividend. The payout is subject to shareholder approval at the company's 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled on Monday, June 1, 2026. If approved, the dividend will be paid on or before Wednesday, June 10, 2026, according to the company's AGM notice.

LTM's highest-ever single dividend

LTM's latest dividend also stands out in the company's own history of dividend payments. According to the official dividend data available, the Rs 53 per share final dividend for FY26 is the highest single dividend announced by the company to date. Earlier, the company had declared an interim dividend of Rs 22 per share for FY26, taking the total dividend payout for the year to Rs 75 per share.

Advertisement

However, while LTM's payout is among the notable dividends in the IT sector, it is not the highest recent payout across the broader Indian IT space.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (OFSS) announced a second interim dividend of Rs 270 per share, taking its total FY26 dividend to Rs 400 per share, while Mphasis recommended a dividend of Rs 62 per share for FY26. The record date for OFSS was May 7, while Mphasis has fixed July 8 as the record date.

TCS dividend

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), in its Q4 FY26 results, declared a final dividend of Rs 31 per equity share for FY26, taking the total payout for the year to Rs 110 per share.

Advertisement

"The final dividend, as may be declared by the shareholders at the AGM, will be paid on Friday, June 12, 2026, subject to deduction of tax at source," the company said.

Infosys dividend

Infosys Ltd recommended a final dividend of Rs 25 per equity share for FY26, taking its total dividend amount for the year to Rs 48 per share.

The record date for the purpose of payment of final dividend is June 10, 2026, and the dividend will be paid on June 25, 2026.

Wipro dividend

Wipro Ltd said that the interim dividends of Rs 11 per share declared in July 2025 and January 2026 will be treated as the final dividend for FY26.