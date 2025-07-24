Crafted in India, poured in Britain: UK opens doors to Goa's feni, Kerala's toddy under FTA

Goa's iconic feni and Kerala's traditional toddy will soon find space on retail shelves and in high-end hospitality venues across the United Kingdom, following the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed on Thursday.

The landmark trade pact grants Geographical Indication (GI) protection and new market access to India's traditional craft beverages, including Nashik's artisanal wines. A Commerce & Industry ministry official told news agency PTI, "Indian craft drinks like feni from Goa, artisanal wines from Nashik, and toddy from Kerala will now enjoy Geographical Indication (GI) protection and shelf space in high-end UK retail and hospitality chains."

These ethnic alcoholic beverages will now stand alongside globally known labels like Scotch Whisky, catering to a rising UK demand for natural, organic, and heritage-rich products. The ministry added that beyond retail, the FTA opens niche export avenues in hospitality, offering Indian alchoBevs a new international platform.

This development is in line with the Indian government's broader strategy to elevate the country's alcoholic beverage exports. The sector, currently valued at USD 370.5 million, is targeted to cross USD 1 billion by 2030. "This is a new segment, but the government expects the country’s exports of alcoholic beverages to reach USD 1 billion by 2030," the ministry official said. In April, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) had emphasized India’s strong global potential in categories like gin, beer, wine, and rum.

India's current rank in global alcoholic beverage exports stands at 40th. The country aims to break into the top 10 exporters, with 2023–24 exports already surpassing Rs 2,200 crore. Major existing markets include the UAE, Singapore, the Netherlands, Tanzania, Angola, Kenya, and Rwanda.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the FTA will provide duty-free access for about 99% of Indian exports and unlock nearly $23 billion in opportunities for labour-intensive sectors. He called the agreement "a new era for inclusive and gender-equitable growth."

"Artisans, weavers, and daily-wage labourers employed in several MSMEs across textiles, leather, footwear, gems & jewellery, toys, and marine products will step into a new phase of prosperity," Goyal said. "From village looms to tech labs, this FTA marks a historic leap for women through improved access to finance and deeper integration into global value chains."

This agreement, the minister said, is a big win for farmers, ensuring duty-free exports on nearly 95% of agricultural products, while fisherfolk gain from Zero Duty on 99% of marine exports, boosting their incomes. He also highlighted the transformative potential for manufacturing-intensive sectors such as engineering goods, electronics, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food processing, and plastics.

Goyal noted that the FTA would provide Indian consumers with access to high-quality goods at competitive prices, while India’s talent in IT, services, and education would benefit from smoother entry into the UK's premium markets. "The three-year exemption from social security contributions in the UK as part of the Double Contribution Convention is a significant breakthrough for Indian workers and their employers. Chefs, yoga instructors, musicians & business visitors will benefit, advancing our vision to be a global talent hub."

